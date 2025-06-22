Kevin Durant picks fitting Drake song for trade moment as Rockets bombshell drops during live meetup

After a protracted trade saga, Kevin Durant was finally dealt to the Houston Rockets on the final day of the NBA season, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.

As confirmed by insiders, the blockbuster deal sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks to the Suns in exchange for the two-time Finals MVP.

The blockbuster deal is set to shake the balance of powers in the West, the two teams are deciding on different timelines of success.

Kevin Durant was at Fanatics at the Javits Center in New York when the news of the trade came through. Fans in the audience were the first to alert Kevin Durant of his latest home, and Durant seemed to be pleased from his real-time reaction, smiling and referencing the Drake hit "Raining in Houston" as an indication of his excitement of playing in the Texas city.

As one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, Kevin Durant's talents have been courted by several teams and he has taken the path of an explorer in the second half of his career.

Since leaving Golden State, Durant has been traded thrice but postseason success has largely eluded him.

Having only won two playoff series this decade, Durant joins an upstart Houston Rockets team stuck between two timelines. As Durant tries to keep his scoring magic intact late into his thirties, he will find himself next to upcoming stars like Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.

His leadership responsibilities will be eased by Fred VanVleet whose veteran presence has helped the Rockets become one of the best regular season teams in the NBA. Durant's scoring, which has not slowed down much even at this age, will come as respite for Rockets fans who were frustrated by lackluster late game offense and an overreliance on VanVleet.

