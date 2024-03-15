Kevin Durant Points Tonight: How did 2x Finals MVP fall short in crucial game vs Celtics? (March 14)

The Boston Celtics were too much for Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, as they pummeled the Western Conference challengers, 127-112, to protect their home floor. The Celtics improved their league-best record to 52-14, while the Suns, who are trying to secure a spot in the logjammed playoff picture in the West, fell to 38-28.

The Celtics captured the victory despite strong performances from the Suns’ starting five. Kevin Durant finished with 20 points, Devin Booker had 23, Bradley Beal had 21 and Jusuf Nurkic had eight points and 20 rebounds.

However, it was All-Star Jaylen Brown who stood out the most, scoring a game-high 37 points and pulling down five rebounds. Fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum contributed 26 points, five assists and five rebounds, while Al Horford added 24 points.

Kevin Durant and the Suns started hot, carving up an eight-point lead early. However, the Celtics quickly shifted the momentum their way, and back-to-back Tatum triples gave the Eastern Conference contenders a 65-60 lead at the half.

Durant shot 47.4% from the field, which is below his season average of 52.9%. He only made one triple in three attempts.

The two-time Finals MVP, who has season averages of 6.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, was limited to three rebounds and an assist. The Celtics defense forced him to commit three turnovers.

Below are Kevin Durant’s stats from the game:

Player Position Minutes FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS +/- Kevin Durant PF 34:09 9 19 47.4 1 3 33.3 1 2 50.0 0 3 3 1 0 1 3 1 20 -17

Kevin Durant ties a Wilt Chamberlain record

On Thursday, Kevin Durant played in his 1045th career regular-season game, surpassing Elden Campbell and tying himself with the legendary Wilt Chamberlain. This milestone makes Durant the 121st player on the all-time regular season games played list.

Durant managed to achieve this feat despite missing the entire 2019-20 season due to an Achilles injury.

Since his return from the injury, Durant has played in 243 games despite concerns about the injury's potential long-term effects.

Above Durant and Chamberlain in the games played list are Leroy Ellis and DeAndre Jordan, who each have played 1,048 games.

Durant and the Suns will look to bounce back on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, before clashing against the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and the San Antonio Spurs twice.

A tough stretch awaits them in the tail-end of the season, with matchups against the Denver Nuggets, OKC Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans (twice), Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves (twice), LA Clippers (twice) and Sacramento Kings—all playoff-bound teams—upcoming.