"Kevin Durant is a problem": Stephen A. Smith makes a strong case for the Suns to 'disband' the Big 3

On Monday morning, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith put out a hot statement on his show "First Take" that Kevin Durant's move to the Phoenix Suns may have been a mistake and could cause problems for the team. Smith also raised doubts about whether Phoenix, despite having a high-powered and expensive trio of stars, can realistically compete for a championship.

While Smith recognizes the individual talent of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, his main concern lies in whether the three superstars can effectively work together as a team.

Additionally, Smith expressed Durant's dissatisfaction with the team's environment, indicating potential challenges in the team's chemistry.

"Kevin Durant in Phoenix is a problem," Smith said. "It is a problem. We don't see it because the stats are there. ... but they say Kevin Durant is never happy.

"You've got to disband this group. They're not a big three. They're a big three in money. They're a big three in name, but they ain't a big three in level of production."

For the 2023-2024 season, the combined salaries of Durant, Booker and Beal will be a whopping $129,165,223 million. Additionally, based on Forbes projections, each of these three stars is expected to earn around $50 million for the upcoming season.

That puts the Suns in a difficult position, as they are well beyond the second apron for tax purposes, and their ability to make roster adjustments becomes limited as a result.

Smith's comments have reignited the debate surrounding the Suns' championship aspirations.

Sure, Durant, Booker and Beal are superstars, but can they shine as teammates? Will their sky-high salaries cripple roster flexibility? Smith's comments have fans questioning if the Suns are title contenders or another big-three failure.

Kevin Durant's communication breakdown with former Suns HC Vogel

The Suns' elimination following a sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 season playoffs has sparked questions about Durant's leadership and ability to guide the team to championship success.

According to Bleacher Report, the relationship between Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and former coach Frank Vogel wasn't the strongest. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Monday's "First Take" that Durant went "more than a month" without communicating with Vogel.

Coach Frank Vogel was let go on Thursday, and by Friday, the team had a new leader in place: former champion Mike Budenholzer, previously coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rumors of a disconnect between Vogel and the star-studded roster had swirled throughout the season, prompting the Suns to seek a fresh approach.