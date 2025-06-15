Kevin Durant provides first reaction to his links with no state tax teams in trade rumors after Suns reporter's call out

Kevin Durant dropped his first reaction to rumors linking him to no state tax teams. On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Durant prefers a trade to the Miami Heat, the San Antonio Spurs or the Houston Rockets from the Phoenix Suns as these teams play in a state with no state tax.

Ad

Charania broke the news on X and also said that the three listed teams were the only destinations that the 15-time All-Star would commit to long term. After coming across the news, Suns reporter Kellan Olsen reshared Charania's post and called out Durant's 'lack of loyalty' in its caption.

"Kevin Durant's lack of loyalty is showing yet again! For all the time he has spent paying state income taxes, to do them like this," Olsen wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, the reporter would not have imagined a reply from the two-time champion on his callout. Kevin Durant dropped in the post's comment section and made a sarcastic comment on the Suns reporter's reaction to his trade rumor.

"Great post kellan lol," Durant said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Suns reporter did not respond to the 15-time All-Star's comment. Durant is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the world over the past decade. He has won it all in the game of basketball and has left nothing to prove.

However, his run with the Suns has been a rocky one as he failed to make the playoffs this season despite averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

"Nothing is close": Timberwolves insider sheds light on Kevin Durant to Minnesota rumors

Apart from the teams Charania mentioned in his report, Kevin Durant has been heavily involved in rumors surrounding a move for the 15-time All-Star to the Timberwolves. The rumors started circulating after the Suns failed to make the playoffs this season.

Ad

On Saturday, The Athletic's Timberwolves writer Jon Krawczynski reported on the truth behind the rumors.

"I know there has been a ton of chatter about the Wolves and KD. I believe, like in February, there is interest. There have been some discussions about deals," Krawczynski claimed (via basketnews.com). "But as far as I know, nothing is close. Things can always change quickly, but that’s where I’m at right now."

Ad

KD to the Timberwolves might be an insane trade if it ends up happening for real. The Wolves have been a consistent deep playoff team who have made it to the Western Conference finals two years in a row.

It is led by KD's fan and the league's young rising star, Anthony Edwards. Ironically, the Timberwolves are also the team that handed Durant the latest sweep of his career last season in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More