"I've given you and Kyrie all this control and we have won one playoff round" - Shannon Sharpe believes Kevin Durant has no choice but to leave Nets now

Kevin Durant has gone all-in with his desire to leave the Brooklyn Nets, including giving owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum. Durant's desire to replace Sean Marks and Steve Nash came as a surprise, given their acceptance of all his demands since their arrival. Amidst the Nets' off-season, Shannon Sharpe said Durant is forcing Joe Tsai into action:

“There is a reason why I think KD, in his representation, leaked this information. To put the pressure on Joe Tsai. – ‘I’m willing to stay, I’m willing to try to make this work – but the coach that I signed up on, I need him to go.”

Shannon Sharpe went on to suggest that Joe Tsai should look to regain control:

“You don’t make a demand like this unless you’ve been given a lot of control within an organization.”

Sharpe then speculated on Tsai’s thought process:

“I’ve given you too much control anyway. I’ve given you and Kyrie all this control and we’ve won one playoff round. One series – no more.”

Kevin Durant has just completed his second season playing for the Brooklyn Nets, barring the 2019-20 campaign he spent with an Achilles injury. During that span, Durant has played 90 regular-season games and lived up to the expectations. However, playoff success was not a by-product, falling short in the second round in 2021 and getting swept in the first round in 2022.

The Nets have met Kevin Durant’s wishes and desires over the last few seasons but to no avail. The Nets put the team together to dominate the East, given the players' reputation on the roster. Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Patty Mills, DeAndre Jordan and LaMarcus Aldridge were all added. Some were added at Durant's request, displaying his sway with management.

Kevin Durant has remained a hot topic throughout the summer. His recent declaration has put the ball in Joe Tsai’s court.

Who will the Boston Celtics be willing to cough up in exchange for Kevin Durant?

While plenty of teams have shown interest in signing Kevin Durant, the Boston Celtics seem like the only team with the assets required. Previously, the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, but the Nets want more in return for Durant.

However, the Celtics will have to re-consider to move the deal forward. Shannon Sharpe went on to highlight the Celtics’ options:

“It is said that they [Nets] reached out at first, and they wanted Tatum, and they wanted Jaylen Brown. But they countered saying ‘Give us Jaylen Brown.’ I think Marcus Smart, Grant Williams and another first-round draft pick Skip, or maybe two, in order to get Kevin Durant.”

The Celtics seem unlikely to trade either Jayson Tatum or Robert Williams. The Nets could still find a deal for Durant.

Edited by Chad Marriott