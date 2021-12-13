Kevin Durant reacts to Kylen Mills’ tweet over not being double-teamed with a hilarious meme 

Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets' best offensive weapon, is having one of the best seasons of his life. One of the only few players in the history of the game to come back strong after an Achilles injury, Durant is quite active on Twitter and recently used the platform to respond to Kylen Mills' tweet with a hilarious meme.

Durant, who isn't too kind to the attacks on social media, was replying to a clarification by the reporter.

KD's reaction was perhaps based on the assumption that Mills was trying to criticize his performance in the match. However, in her clarification, the Kron 4 News reporter was quick to point out that she was only commenting on Detroit's lack of strategies on stopping Kevin Durant from scoring.

Kylen Mills, a reporter with Kron 4 News, shared a tweet after Kevin Durant's phenomenal performance against the Detroit Pistons. The tweet read:

"Notice Durant not being double or triple teamed here. Interesting decision by Detroit."

Post her initial tweet about Durant not being double-teamed while scoring his 51st point, she was bombarded with harsh replies. After the major backlash and a barrage of hate messages on her Twitter account, Mills shared another tweet that read:

"FYI - Never said KD wasn’t being doubled all game, just said it was interesting on this possession. After scoring 49 you’d think he wouldn’t be able to drop in the floater without at least 2 defenders in his face."

Kevin Durant is having an unbelievable season

Durant is arguably the best player in the world at the moment. Not only is he leading his team toward an assured playoff berth but is one of the most likely candidates to win the MVP award.

In his previous performance against the Pistons, the former Golden State Warriors star scored 51 points while registering 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Furthermore, KD shot 5 of his 10 three-point attempts and 14 of his 15 free throw attempts.

The 6'10 forward is currently leading the league in points per game. He is averaging 29.4 points this season, a 2.5 point raise from 2020-21. Although he is landing only 1.8 threes per game, his field goal efficiency of 52.9% while attempting 20.1 shots per game proves how lethal the Slim Reaper is.

