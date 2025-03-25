Kevin Durant reacts as Texas Longhorns hire Sean Miller to replace Rodney Terry

The Texas Longhorns had a disappointing end to their season. They lost to Xavier in a First Four matchup, and it was the end of the line for coach Rodney Terry.

Notably, the Longhorns hired the very coach who ended their season. They signed Xavier's Sean Miller just a couple of days after his team lost to Illinois in the following round of the tournament.

That's why Longhorns star Kevin Durant didn't waste a second to show his support for the program's new coach, sharing a picture of him on Instagram.

Via Kevin Durant's IG

The 56-year-old will now leave Xavier for the second time in his career. He coached them from 2004 to 2009 before leaving to coach Arizona. Then, he returned to the Musketeers in 2022 after being fired.

Durant is one of the greatest players in program history, so having his stamp of approval will be huge for Coach Miller.

He was named the AP Player of the Year and earned several distinctions during his lone season on campus. He led the team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to USC.

Durant averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks before entering the NBA as the No. 2 pick to the Seattle Supersonics.

Kevin Durant has nothing but love for the Longhorns

Durant has been a big supporter of his alma mater. This season, he got to return to Austin as the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs squared off at Moody Center, where he played during his collegiate career.

He admitted that it was a big deal for him, as he's still quite fond of the city and has so many friends and family there:

“It does mean a lot to me,” Durant said ahead of the game. “I’m excited that we get to go back to play a regular-season game there. Austin is a place where I kind of started this journey, and to have so many friends and family that are still there from, what, 16, 17 years ago is pretty sweet. So, I appreciate the NBA for setting this up. This is a unique time.”

Unfortunately, the Suns couldn't beat the Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs. Durant scored 22 points with five rebounds, yet his team still lost 120-109.

