Kevin Durant rejects "fake tough guy" narrative on $60,000,000 rapper who quit beef with Kendrick Lamar 

As far as hip-hop goes, Kevin Durant is a known supporter of world-renowned artist Drake, who has a tattoo of the two-time NBA champion's jersey number on his arm. Durant, though, has his opinions of other elite MCs.

Ad

Over the weekend, KD went on X to let the world know how he felt about J. Cole's newest single "cLOUDs," which he released via his new blog this past Thursday. Durant seemed to be referencing the brief involvement of Cole — whose net worth is $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth — in Drake's headline-grabbing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

"I don’t care bout none of that fake tough guy shit. This is mastery," Durant tweeted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Produced by DZL and Omen, "cLOUDs" is Cole's opening salvo for 2025, as well as his first release since the song "Port Antonio" was posted on YouTube in October 2024.

Even as he praised the "mastery" of the new Cole track, Durant appeared to be taking a shot at hip-hop fans who have criticized the Fayetteville native for backing down from his initial lyrical assault on Lamar.

Last April, after the Compton-based rapper took shots at both Cole and Drake in his verse on the Future and Metro Boomin track "Like That," Cole dropped the Lamar diss track "7 Minute Drill." But, just days later, Cole removed the song from streaming services and issued an apology to his former collaborator Lamar at a North Carolina event.

Ad

Since then, Cole has been on the receiving end of criticism from fans who mock his decision to bow out of the battle involving Lamar. Durant, however, has made it clear that he doesn't think much of the "fake tough guy" accusations.

Kevin Durant gives his take on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance

Earlier this month, Kevin Durant was asked about Kendrick Lamar's buzzworthy Super Bowl halftime performance.

Ad

"It meant nothing to me," KD said. "No thoughts. I didn't really pay attention to it, to be honest."

Expand Tweet

Durant added that he found the Super Bowl "a little boring" after the Philadelphia Eagles' rout of the Kansas City Chiefs "got out of hand" in the first half, en route to a 40-22 victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback