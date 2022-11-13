Kevin Durant reserves high praise for 2x Finals MVP, says the league is better when he’s playing: "He's an All-Time great... I would love to see him back soon”

Kevin Durant claimed he would love to see Kawhi Leonard back in action soon. Durant's Brooklyn Nets faced the Kawhi-less LA Clippers on Saturday. Leonard returned after recovering from ACL surgery this year but has only played two games.

After experiencing stiffness in his surgically repaired knee, the Clippers decided to rule him out indefinitely. LA has struggled in his absence, starting the year with a 7-6 record (6-5 without Leonard). They endured a blowout loss against the Nets at home by a 110-95 margin.

Kevin Durant was asked if he had any advice for Kawhi Leonard for him to deal with his nagging injuries, to which the Nets superstar responded by saying:

"No, come on. He's an all-time great. He's been through injuries before, and he knows how to deal with his body. He knows his body better than anybody. The league is better, though, when Kawhi Leonard is playing... Easier to not having him on the floor tonight cause' we need wins. But would love to see him back soon."

Kawhi Leonard, when healthy, has arguably been among the top ten players in the NBA. Rival players know the impact he can have on a game, and Kevin Durant is no different. The two players haven't faced each other enough over the last few years, so it would be interesting to see them go head-to-head this season when the Clips travel to Brooklyn on February 6th.

The Clippers will be hoping Leonard can play more frequently around that time. They have one of the deepest rosters in the league, but his presence makes a significant difference, especially against star-studded teams like the Brooklyn Nets.

There's still no timetable available for his return as the Clippers assess his injury closely during workouts. LA needs him at full strength during the playoffs, so they are likely to be patient regarding his return to the hardwood during the regular season.

Kevin Durant and Nets storm past Kawhi Leonard-less LA Clippers on the road

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets didn't fail to take advantage of Kawhi Leonard's absence during their road game against the LA Clippers. The Nets, who were also missing Kyrie Irving, continued to thrive defensively in their 110-95 win over Ty Lue's squad.

Durant led the charge with 27 points, six rebounds, two steals and blocks apiece, shooting at a 63/60/100 clip. Meanwhile, four other players tallied double-digit scores for Brooklyn, who shot 48.2% from the floor, including 16 of 35 from deep on 27 team assists.

The Nets' defense held its own against the Clippers' offense, suffocating them to reach their eventual tally of 95 points. Kevin Durant and Co. allowed LA to shoot only 40.0% from the field. They did a phenomenal job against the in-form Paul George, who tallied 17 points on only 5 of 21 shooting.

These are the games where the LA Clippers have missed the services of their No. 1 option Kawhi Leonard. It's still a young season, so LA may not feel the need to rush his return to the court. However, they need to improve their record well above the .500 mark, which isn't possible in the absence of Leonard, so having him back at the earliest will be crucial to their success.

