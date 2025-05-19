Kevin Durant responds to wild fan theory that he and Kyrie Irving helped spark Knicks' resurgence

Kevin Durant has been online frequently since the Phoenix Suns failed to qualify for the 2025 NBA playoffs. Durant has been actively responding to fans on social media, including on a fan theory about the New York Knicks being successful because of him and Kyrie Irving.

Nets Daily's Anthony Puccio shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Knicks' current success happened because KD and Kyrie chose to sign with Brooklyn. The Nets suffered because the two superstars, as well as James Harden, failed to make it work and left the franchise high and dry.

Kevin Durant got wind of the theory, so he naturally responded by saying that he doesn't believe in it. The New York Knicks' success doesn't have anything to do with his and Kyrie Irving's decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

There was outrage from the Knicks fanbase when they failed to sign Durant and Irving in 2019 free agency. It worked out for the franchise eventually, bringing in Jalen Brunson as a foundation and adding Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.

KD also pointed out that Anthony Puccio was just being jealous of the Knicks' success and had to blame somebody for the Nets' misery.

"He’s just salty cuz the Nets didn’t work out and he’s jealous that the Knicks fans are having fun while Nets fans aren't, so u know they gonna blame me and Kai for taking their joy away lol," Durant tweeted.

It's hard to tell what would have happened if the Knicks ended up getting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019. However, it's worth pointing out that KD had a hand in improving the Knicks, at least. The Nets traded him to the Phoenix Suns, with Mikal Bridges as one of the vital pieces in return.

The Knicks acquired Bridges last offseason, strengthening their roster, while the Nets got five first-round picks, so it's not a bad deal on either side.

Kevin Durant linked to trade rumors after another failed season in Phoenix

Kevin Durant linked to trade rumors after another failed season in Phoenix. (Photo: IMAGN)

There were a lot of rumors surrounding Kevin Durant at the trade deadline, but he stayed put in Phoenix and tried to lead the Suns to the playoffs. However, the Suns struggled down the stretch and missed the postseason. They didn't even make it to the play-in tournament.

Durant will turn 37 in September, so he doesn't have a lot of years left in the tank. He's still playing at a high level and has been linked to teams such as the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.

