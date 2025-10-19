Kevin Durant rises above LeBron James to claim all-time career earnings throne after sacrificing $30M in Rockets’ extension deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Kevin Durant has surpassed LeBron James for all-time career earnings in the NBA following his two-year extension with the Rockets.The 2014 MVP penned a two-year, $90 million extension with Houston on Saturday after the team acquired him in a historic seven-team trade at the start of free agency.With this extension, Durant’s total career earnings, including his future salary, will sit at $598.2 million. He overtakes James, who is in second with career earnings of $583.9 million. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Charania, the two-time NBA champion was eligible for a two-year, $120 million contract extension. Regardless, he chose to sign with Houston for $30 million less as the team hopes to build a long-term relationship with Durant while still retaining some team-building flexibility.At 37, Durant will be entering the 18th campaign of his career, this time with the Rockets. He has been chasing an ever-elusive third championship since leaving the Golden State Warriors. He has played 1,123 games, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.This will be a crucial year for both the Rockets and Kevin Durant as they hope to win a championship together after years of struggles in the postseason.Who has the highest earnings in the NBA after LeBron James and Kevin Durant?Following LeBron James and Kevin Durant on the list of the NBA’s all-time earners is Steph Curry, who sits in third place with career earnings of $532.7 million. The four-time champion is considerably closer to both James and Durant despite being in the league for a shorter period (drafted in 2009).This is partly because Curry has been with the Warriors his entire career, never losing money on extensions in free agency or through a trade. In fact, Durant who was drafted in 2007 is also further ahead of James, who was drafted in 2003.The difference is because of the league’s lower pay scale during James’ first few years in the NBA. As three players who have ushered the league into a new era through their unmatched legacy on the court, Durant, James and Curry are fitting leaders of the all-time earnings list.Heading into the 2025-26 season, fans might not get to experience more of the rivalry between these three as they approach the twilight of their legendary NBA careers.