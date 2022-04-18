"Kevin Durant ruined a legendary Kyrie Irving game; this is unforgivable" - NBA world mercilessly roasts Kevin Durant for lousy defense leading to Nets' loss in Game 1 against Celtics

NBA fans have reacted to Kevin Durant's defensive blunder during the Brooklyn Nets' 115-114 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 playoffs.

The Celtics may have won Game 1 against the Nets, but it was anything but a cakewalk. In a hard-fought battle, Boston managed to record a win in the final moments of the game behind Jayson Tatum's game-winning layup.

While Tatum's performance and end-game heroics were noteworthy, NBA fans were shocked by Durant's lack of discipline during the final play of the game.

With his back turned to Tatum, who was at the perimeter, Durant allowed an easy backdoor cut. This allowed the young Celtics superstar to seal the game for his team in spectacular fashion.

After the game, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the blunder. Here are some of the reactions:

Bryan Oringher @BOringherNBA Kevin Durant totally fell asleep on Tatum, it should be said. Kevin Durant totally fell asleep on Tatum, it should be said. https://t.co/pwGYcKydKs

ً. @BolWrld Kevin Durant.exe has stopped working Kevin Durant.exe has stopped working https://t.co/gEFImGWbwA

Musa Kayrak 🌻 @musakayrak Did anyone get what Kevin Durant did during this entire play. No defense, no movement, no double team, nothing. He was like almost freezed. Did anyone get what Kevin Durant did during this entire play. No defense, no movement, no double team, nothing. He was like almost freezed. https://t.co/XnjlkDKTRG

The Hood Therapist @OhhMar24 Kevin Durant ruined a legendary Kyrie Irving game. This is unforgivable Kevin Durant ruined a legendary Kyrie Irving game. This is unforgivable

With their defensive meltdown leading to a loss at TD Garden, the Brooklyn Nets will look to make several adjustments to prepare for the next game.

After a relatively poor shooting outing for Durant, the Nets will hope to see their superstar rediscover his form in the next game.

Can Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets past the Boston Celtics?

Kevin Durant being guarded by Jayson Tatum

After their loss to the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a precarious position in the playoffs. Having lost an extremely close contest on the road, Brooklyn will have to change gears quickly.

More importantly, the Nets will need their superstars to be at their best. While Kyrie Irving delivered with his performance, Durant struggled to get into his offensive rhythm in Game 1.

Durant recorded 23 points in 41 minutes. However, he shot 9-24 from the field and 1-5 from beyond the arc. He also recorded six turnovers.

HaterMuse @HaterMuse



23 PTS (on 23 shots)

4 REB

3 AST



6 TOV

37.5 FG%

20.0 3P%

-13 (team was +12 without him)



Got outplayed by 4 Celtics starters. Kevin Durant tonight:23 PTS (on 23 shots)4 REB3 AST6 TOV37.5 FG%20.0 3P%-13 (team was +12 without him)Got outplayed by 4 Celtics starters. Kevin Durant tonight:▫️23 PTS (on 23 shots)▫️4 REB▫️3 AST ▫️6 TOV▫️37.5 FG%▫️20.0 3P%▫️-13 (team was +12 without him)Got outplayed by 4 Celtics starters. https://t.co/Sf54vYbO9N

The Celtics did a great job of containing Durant in Game 1. However, given his reputation as one of the best offensive players, KD will likely return to form sooner rather than later.

As a two-time champion and Finals MVP, Durant isn't someone who fades in the big moments.

Considering that Boston won Game 1 by a narrow margin, Brooklyn could potentially turn things around in the upcoming games.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh