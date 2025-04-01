Kevin Durant's agent drops 5-word reaction to AJ Dybantsa's insane dunk over Angel Reese

As a longtime friend of the superstar forward, Kevin Durant's agent never passes up a chance to shine a light on his client. He recently took the time to point out a connection between KD and social media's latest viral dunk.

Ad

Ahead of the McDonald's All-American game, AJ Dybantsa showcased his athleticism in the Sprite Jam Fest Monday night. He pulled out all the stops, bringing out WNBA All-Star Angel Reese for one of his dunks. Dybantsa proceeded to jump over the Chicago Sky forward, sending the crowd into an eruption.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kevin Durant's agent ended up being one of many people to react to Dybantsa's dunk online. He pointed out that the five-star recruit was donning the Phoenix Suns star's signature shoe during this event.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"it's gotta be the shoes"

Via @richkleiman on Instagram

Dybantsa is the top high school prospect in the country, currently ranked No. 1 in ESPN's top 100 for the class of 2025. He's already made a decision on his future, committing to BYU next season. The hyper-athletic 6-foot-9 forward is also projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Ad

As for Durant, things are not looking up for him at the moment. After rolling his ankle against the Houston Rockets Sunday, the former MVP is expected to be out of action for at least a week.

Kevin Durant's agent sends birthday wish to former NBA All-Star

Shortly after reacting to AJ Dybansta's impressive dunk, Kevin Durant's agent took to social media again to send a birthday wish. Rich Kleiman wanted to shine a light on a former NBA All-Star and head coach.

Ad

On Tuesday, Mark Jackson is celebrating his 60th birthday. To the current fan, he is most known for his time as coach of the Golden State Warriors. However, before that, he enjoyed a playing career that nearly spanned two decades.

Jackson began his career with the New York Knicks after being drafted in the first round in 1987. He came out of the gates strong, securing Rookie of the Year in 1988 and then being an All-Star in 1989. Jackson never fully blossomed into a star, but was a more than reliable point guard for an array of teams. Among his other stops in the league included the LA Clippers, Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets.

Ad

In light of this big birthday, Kevin Durant's agent sent a heartfelt message to Jackson. Along with wishing him well, he opened up on being thankful for their friendship.

"happy birthday @markjackson an honor to call you a friend!"

rich kleiman IG

Since his playing and coaching days ended, Jackson has transitioned into a career as an analyst on TV and podcasts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback