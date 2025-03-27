Kevin Durant's agent shares 2-word hype over Mets vs. Astros clash as MLB season begins

Kevin Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, expressed his excitement on the NY Mets starting their MLB season with a clash against the Houston Astros. On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns star's agent shared a picture on his Instagram story and mentioned the Mets' Instagram handle in it.

The story featured an image of a television set with the Mets vs. Astros game on it. Kleiman shared his thoughts on the game in the caption of his upload.

"opening day!!" he wrote.

Rich Kleiman expresses his excitement about the NY Mets' season opener. (Credits: @richkleiman/Instagram)

The NY Mets are heading into the 2025 season as prime candidates to win the championship. Last season, they made a deep playoff run before falling to the LA Dodgers in six games in the NLCS.

Houston beat the Mets 3-1 on Thursday.

Rich Kleiman was born and brought up in New York and is a big NY Knicks and Mets fan. He and KD have been together for more than a decade now, and according to the NY Post, Kleiman once told the 15-time All-Star to join the Knicks instead of the Nets.

Kevin Durant's agent and the Suns star met each other through the rapper Wale. Durant was still a rookie at the time and had no idea that the man he met would go on to become one of the most important parts of his career.

"Before I met Rich, I had a lot of ideas about how I wanted to build my business and my foundation, but I didn’t have anyone around me really thinking in a long-term way. Rich understood my goals from the start," Durant told the NY Post in 2019.

Apart from being a manager, Kevin Durant's agent is a successful entrepreneur with multiple businesses under his name. He is the CEO and Co-Founder of the Boardroom and Durant's investment brand 35V.

Kevin Durant's agent was sure his client did not choose the easy way when he joined the Warriors

Kevin Durant's move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016 is one of the most controversial trades in the league's history. It was a move that completed the Warriros dynasty and made the Dubs the final boss of the league. However, the now-Phoenix Suns star did not receive a warm welcome for his decision.

Analysts and many fans scrutinized the Slim Reaper for taking an easy way out by joining a team coming off a 73-9 season. However, Kevin Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, did not agree with the public's opinion. In an interview with ESPN's Zach Lowe in 2018, KD's agent talked about why his client's move was a hard decision contrary to the community's opinions:

"I don't understand why people refer to this as the easy way. Isn't being beloved easier? Every story about his business interests, 80% of the comments are about him being a snake or a cupcake. How is that easier?"

However, in the end, the public's opinion did not matter as KD remained focused on his championship goals and won two back-to-back rings with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

