Kevin Durant's agent takes veiled 2-word swipe at NBA media after Stephen A. Smith’s apology spree

Kevin Durant's agent Rich Kleiman has mirrored his client in a sense, taking to social media to share his unfiltered opinions. He recently made a post on Instagram jabbing at one of the NBA's biggest talking heads following his recent actions.

Ad

Over the past few weeks, Stephen A. Smith has been one of the hottest topics in professional basketball. It all started at the beginning of the month when he and LeBron James had a viral exchange courtside at an LA Lakers game. In the last few days, the two have once again started jabbing at one another publicly.

While on First Take, Stephen A. made some bold claims about LeBron, most notably stating that he didn't attend Kobe Bryant's memorial. Knowing his claims weren't true, the longtime analyst proceeded to walk back most of his statements.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After making a handful of public apologies for his remarks, Kevin Durant's agent reacted to all the antics. Kleiman re-shared a post about Stephen A. on his Instagram story with a small caption jabbing at the current generation of media.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Via @richkleiman on Instagram

Kleiman and Durant first crossed paths in 2008, where a strong friendship started to form. Then, in 2012, the Phoenix Suns star made the decision to hire him as his representation.

Ad

Kevin Durant's agent blasts Stephen A. Smith for Pat Riley take

This is one of numerous times Kevin Durant's agent has taken aim at Stephen A. Smith in recent weeks. Prior to his latest post, he sounded off on the ESPN host for comments he made about Miami Heat executive Pat Riley.

The Heat have been one of the more talked about teams this season due to longstand feud between Riley and Jimmy Butler. Things finally came to an end at the trade deadline, when the All-Star forward was dealt to the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

Since Butler's departure, the Heat have struggled to stay in the win column. This resulted in Stephen A. making bold claims about Riley. Now that another star player has been run out of town, he feels it is going to drastically impact his legacy.

"You're Pat Riley and your legacy is going to be," Stephen A. said. "LeBron James left for chocolate chip cookies."

Ad

These remarks led to Kevin Durant's agent blasting Stephen A. in the comment section. As someone who has been a lifer in the NBA, Kleiman feels Riley's legacy is already solidified.

Rich Kleiman's comment

Riley is in a class of his own when it comes to success in the NBA. His resumé includes winning a championship as a player, head coach and executive. While he's had some blunders when it comes to star talent, his legacy is more than solidified at this stage of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback