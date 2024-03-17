Kevin Durant's aide provides fascinating Kyrie Irving insight following monumental game-winner vs Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving is the hottest thing in basketball right now after stunning the Denver Nuggets with a game-winning shot. He has received plenty of applause including one from Eddie Gonzales, who is Kevin Durant's co-host on 'The ETCs' podcast.

Kyrie's game-winner is already impressive. He hit it over Nikola Jokic who is 6-foot-11 with his off-hand while also on the move. Not to mention the fact that he was under pressure from game-clock winding down.

Gonzales' tweet might make this shot even more impressive, or more interesting. Here is what the tweet said.

"Once asked [Kyrie Irving] if he felt he'd mastered basketball. He said no," Gonzales said. "So I said what is there left to work on and master.

To which Kyrie apparently responded "'Left handed hook shot.'"

If you didn't see Kyrie Irving's shot, you might now be wondering how this tweet makes it interesting. Well, let's go back to the shot in question.

With 2.8 seconds left, Kyrie received the inbound pass from Maxi Kleber close to the right corner. With Jokic hounding him and effectively preventing him from going straight toward the basket, the Mavs guard had no choice but to go left toward the middle.

However, with very little time remaining, he did not have enough time to get closer to the hoop or set something up with his dominant hand. Instead, he went for a left-handed floater/hookshot hybrid close to the right elbow. The very same shot which he told Eddie Gonzales he had to master and he did over someone who was almost a whole foot taller.

Whether this means that Kyrie Irving has mastered the game of basketball will be up for the fans to decide. However, one thing that can't be denied is his hard work had paid off and in such a crucial moment, too.

Kyrie Irving reveals desire to play for Team USA for 2024 Paris Olympics

Currently, it seems like Team USA is assembling its own version of the Avengers for the upcoming 2024 Olympics.

Many high-profile stars have already expressed their desire to wear the team's uniform and represent their country to compete for the title of being the world's best.

The possible roster includes superstars such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant as well as a plethora of other stars and recently, Kyrie Irving has doubled down on wanting to play for the national team. As per Shams Charania on 'Run it Back,' the Dallas Mavericks point guard has a "deep desire to represent the USA."

Kyrie Irving already has an impressive resume for Team USA, being a part of the team that won gold in the 2016 Olympics. He was also a crucial member of the 2014 team that won the World Cup for the USA as he was the MVP of the tournament, leading the team to an undefeated run for the gold medal.

Irving is already a part of the player's pool for the upcoming 2024 Olympics and if he makes the final roster, will have another chance for Gold Medal glory on the world stage.