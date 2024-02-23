Kevin Durant's availability vs Rockets can be questionable after PJ Washington falls on his knee

Kevin Durant is likely questionable for Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets after Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington rolled on his knee on Thursday. Durant lined up beside Mavericks center Daniel Gafford while waiting for Luka Doncic to shoot a free throw. Once Doncic let the ball go, Royce O’Neale, Durant’s teammate, pushed Washington, causing him to hit KD while falling to the ground.

After the collision with Washington, the “Slim Reaper” walked a bit gingerly back to the bench but later returned to finish the game. As the Suns have less than 24 hours before taking on the Rockets, the former MVP’s availability will likely be iffy. Phoenix has been extremely cautious with Durant so there is a big chance that it will hold him out.

Kevin Durant struggled in the Phoenix Suns’ matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Bradley Beal, the Suns’ star shooting guard, was inactive due to a hamstring injury. Without him, Dallas keyed in on Durant, forcing him into several tough shots. KD shot 9-for-23, including 2-for-8 from deep to finish with 23 points.

Durant didn’t start the game injured but he could have played through with one after the accidental hit from PJ Washington. It's safe to say the Suns will have him undergo tests before making him available for the Rockets.

The Suns can hardly afford not to have Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns have one of the toughest schedules remaining in the NBA. They will have to face the Houston Rockets thrice and the Boston Celtics, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves twice each. Part of their schedule includes the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers also twice.

With the brutal schedule in front of them and Bradley Beal nursing a hamstring injury, the Suns can ill-afford to hold out Kevin Durant. KD may have to sit on Friday but he would be needed as soon as Sunday when the Suns host the LA Lakers.

After the loss to the Mavericks, the Suns dropped their record to 33-22 for fifth place in the Western Conference. They will be desperate to hang on to their current spot or not fall below sixth to avoid the play-in tournament. Injuries to Durant and Beal, however, may make it tough to accomplish that goal.

The Dallas Mavericks (32-23) and Sacramento Kings (31-23) are hot on their heels. The Phoenix Suns can allow Kevin Durant a few nights off but they badly need him to drag them to a guaranteed postseason berth.