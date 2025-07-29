  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Deandre Ayton
  • Kevin Durant’s brother reacts as Deandre Ayton trends for wrong reasons over IG model's explosive claim

Kevin Durant’s brother reacts as Deandre Ayton trends for wrong reasons over IG model's explosive claim

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 29, 2025 12:16 GMT
Kevin Durant&rsquo;s brother makes his thoughts known as DeAndre Ayton trends for wrong reasons
Kevin Durant’s brother reacts as Deandre Ayton trends for wrong reasons (Credits: IG/@caribbeancurlss, @deandreayton)

Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony Durant, has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding LA Lakers center Deandre Ayton, who is going viral on social media. An Instagram model with the username @caribbeancurlss uploaded a story on Sunday, claiming that Ayton had left her “in the middle of nowhere,” because she “won’t have s*x with him.”

Ad

Ayton, who was vacationing in Turks and Caicos during the offseason, allegedly flew the Instagram model out and left her stranded. The Lakers center has neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tony found the situation hilarious.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“🔥😂😂😂😂😂,” Tony commented below the above post.
Tony Durant&#039;s comment on Instagram
Tony Durant's comment on Instagram

Deandre Ayton reached a contract buyout agreement with the Portland Trail Blazers this summer and went on to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Lakers. The former No.1 pick is expected to make close to $33 million, including his salary from the Blazers’ buyout.

Ad

Ayton spent two seasons in Portland, playing 95 games. He averaged 15.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Deandre Ayton was a much-needed signing for Lakers

Luka Doncic’s arrival in LA gave the fans much hope about the Lakers’ title chances in the 2024-25 season. But it came at the cost of losing its best defender and one of its tallest players, Anthony Davis.

Ad

LA finished with the third seed in a tightly contested Western Conference, further boosting the fans’ confidence heading into the playoffs. But their run quickly came to an end as the Minnesota Timberwolves exposed the team's lack of size and depth at the five.

Ad

Anthony Edwards & Co. relentlessly attacked the paint throughout the first round, eliminating LA in five games. Heading into the offseason, the Timberwolves’ thrashing of LA had made it clear that the team required a starting center. That's where Deandre Ayton came in.

The 7-foot center brings in some much-needed height, which will go a long way towards balancing the Lakers’ roster. The former No. 1 pick is still only 27 and has plenty of room to grow over the upcoming seasons, playing next to Luka Doncic. 2025-26 will prove to be a crucial season for Ayton and the Lakers.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications