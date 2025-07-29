Kevin Durant’s brother reacts as Deandre Ayton trends for wrong reasons over IG model's explosive claim

Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony Durant, has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding LA Lakers center Deandre Ayton, who is going viral on social media. An Instagram model with the username @caribbeancurlss uploaded a story on Sunday, claiming that Ayton had left her “in the middle of nowhere,” because she “won’t have s*x with him.”Ayton, who was vacationing in Turks and Caicos during the offseason, allegedly flew the Instagram model out and left her stranded. The Lakers center has neither confirmed nor denied the claims. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTony found the situation hilarious.“🔥😂😂😂😂😂,” Tony commented below the above post.Tony Durant's comment on InstagramDeandre Ayton reached a contract buyout agreement with the Portland Trail Blazers this summer and went on to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Lakers. The former No.1 pick is expected to make close to $33 million, including his salary from the Blazers’ buyout.Ayton spent two seasons in Portland, playing 95 games. He averaged 15.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.Deandre Ayton was a much-needed signing for LakersLuka Doncic’s arrival in LA gave the fans much hope about the Lakers’ title chances in the 2024-25 season. But it came at the cost of losing its best defender and one of its tallest players, Anthony Davis.LA finished with the third seed in a tightly contested Western Conference, further boosting the fans’ confidence heading into the playoffs. But their run quickly came to an end as the Minnesota Timberwolves exposed the team's lack of size and depth at the five.Anthony Edwards &amp; Co. relentlessly attacked the paint throughout the first round, eliminating LA in five games. Heading into the offseason, the Timberwolves’ thrashing of LA had made it clear that the team required a starting center. That's where Deandre Ayton came in.The 7-foot center brings in some much-needed height, which will go a long way towards balancing the Lakers’ roster. The former No. 1 pick is still only 27 and has plenty of room to grow over the upcoming seasons, playing next to Luka Doncic. 2025-26 will prove to be a crucial season for Ayton and the Lakers.