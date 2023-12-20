Kevin Durant's debut Christmas Day game sneaker from 2010 'Nike KD3 Retro' re-released: What we know so far

Christmas Day is fast approaching and it appears that Kevin Durant's holiday classic is making its return. Durant's most famous holiday shoe, the Nike KD 3 "Christmas", is making its return in the sneaker market under the retro and holiday collection. Earlier this summer at the Nike World Basketball Festival, the Beaverton brand unveiled its Holiday 2023 collection, which featured the KD 3 "Christmas" edition.

The vivid yellow ensemble, which debuted in August and has now been verified by official photos, is hailed as one of the most well-liked colorways in his vast signature line. When Kevin Durant scored 44 points against the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day of 2010, the low-top trim was part of the scene. It was initially available for purchase in 2010 before getting shelved in the years later.

For those of you who are excited to get your hands on these classic pairs, the KD 3 "Christmas" released on Dec. 19. They were originally slated to drop on Dec. 23.

Looking back at Kevin Durant's Christmas game against the Denver Nuggets in 2010

KD Christmas Game 2010

Ever since Kevin Durant was drafted into the NBA back in 2007 as part of the OKC Thunder, formerly known as the Seattle Supersonics, he was already destined for greatness given his knack for scoring and taking over games even at a young age. Three seasons after his rookie season, Durant already established himself as one of the premier forwards in the league and hasn't looked back since.

Back in 2010, "KD" put up one of the most memorable performances in NBA Christmas history. According to some sources, Durant's Christmas game against the Denver Nuggets is among the top 10 performances by an individual player in history.

The young Durant, sporting his signature KD 3 "Christmas" shoes, beat the Nuggets 114-106. Durant added 44 points that night and was red-hot from the field shooting 70% overall. He also added seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks that night.

With Kevin Durant's KD 3 "Christmas" re-launching, it's likely that Durant could wear the retro pair and recreate another big-time performance in the Phoenix Suns' Christmas game against the Dallas Mavericks.