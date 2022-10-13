“Kevin Durant's feelings are more important than Jordan getting punched” - NBA analyst believes Jordan Poole's contract signing impelled him to settle his differences with Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are hoping to put the past behind them. They will need to if the Warriors want to defend their title. It's been a whirlwind of emotions for the organization of late.

The basketball world was taken aback when a video leaked of the physical altercation between Draymond and Poole. Since then, Draymond has publicly apologized for his actions. The team announced that Green would be stepping away and they would decide on his punishment. Last night, head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Green had been fined and would return to the team on Thursday.

That announcement got the attention of analyst Shannon Sharpe. Speaking recently on "Undisputed," Sharpe was shocked that Green wasn't suspended.

Sharpe went on to bring up how Green was previously suspended for "hurting Kevin Durant's feelings."

The analyst felt that the "punishment doesn't fit the crime."

"The punishment doesn't fit the crime. Draymond got suspended a game for hurting KD's feelings...They're saying Kevin Durant's feelings are more important than Jordan getting punched."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"The punishment doesn't fit the crime. Draymond got suspended a game for hurting KD's feelings...They're saying KD's feelings are more important that Jordan getting punched." — Steve Kerr: Draymond fined, not suspended for punching Jordan Poole:"The punishment doesn't fit the crime. Draymond got suspended a game for hurting KD's feelings...They're saying KD's feelings are more important that Jordan getting punched." — @ShannonSharpe Steve Kerr: Draymond fined, not suspended for punching Jordan Poole:"The punishment doesn't fit the crime. Draymond got suspended a game for hurting KD's feelings...They're saying KD's feelings are more important that Jordan getting punched." — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/hV0VDOcWuY

Sharpe went on to add that Poole getting a potential extension on his contract played a huge role in this fight. He stated that the 23-year-old youngster backed away from causing further issues on the matter as he is concerned about getting the desired figures on his new contract

Warriors announce punishment for Draymond Green incident with Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors have become familiar with hardships over the years. That's part of the reason why the chemistry has remained so strong. The elephant in the room moving forward will be the contract situation with both Poole and Green.

Jordan Poole has become a rising star on this team. Still just 23-years-old, he's in line for a hefty extension, coming off his rookie contract. With Golden State already battling the salary tax, some difficult decisions are on the horizon.

One of those difficult choices could involve Draymond Green's future contract. Although he's been the heart and soul of the Warriors, Green is set to turn 33-years-old this season. He's still playing at a high level, but Golden State will eventually need to make some bold calls.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Here is Steve Kerr’s full statement on the Draymond Green punishment. Fine not a suspension. Called it the “biggest crisis” they’ve faced since he’s been with Warriors. Here is Steve Kerr’s full statement on the Draymond Green punishment. Fine not a suspension. Called it the “biggest crisis” they’ve faced since he’s been with Warriors. https://t.co/xao83wrfT2

For now, the hope is that this veteran squad can get back on the right track. Golden State will be eager to defend their championship title for the 2022-23 season.

With one of the deepest rosters in the league, they will have a great chance to do exactly that. The only team that could potentially stop the Warriors could be themselves. So far, it looks as if that's exactly what's getting in the way of this talented team.

Poll : 0 votes