“Arguably the greatest player in the game today and you mean to tell me he’s still available?” - Kendrick Perkins questions why Kevin Durant hasn’t been traded yet, wonders over his value around the NBA

Kevin Durant is among the best players in the NBA, so his shock trade request from the Brooklyn Nets made big waves. His trade request broke the internet when he made it, and Durant is still in Brooklyn.

Kendrick Perkins is wondering why Durant has not yet been traded away, even to an Eastern Conference team like the Miami Heat. During a segment on First Take, Perkins spoke about Durant's greatness while questioning his trade availability.

"We might just see him in the East anyway. I mean, Kevin Durant is a top-five. I mean, arguably the greatest player in the game today, and you mean to tell me he's still available after requesting a trade?"

Acquiring one of the greatest players in the NBA is a rare occurrence in the NBA. While the era of player mobility has seen players move around much more, it's usually as free agents.

Instead, Kevin Durant is available via trade and still has multiple years left on his contract. Due to Durant's circumstances, Perkins believes every team should be trying to acquire him.

"Listen, we're talking about Kevin Durant, right. If I'm a GM of a team, I'm almost like emptying out or trying to be the first one. To beat everybody to the punch and make sure that I get Kevin Durant. That's not the case right now."

Since teams are not making significant moves to acquire Durant, Perkins believes value may be an issue.

Despite Durant coming off one of his best seasons, teams around the NBA are not making moves to acquire him. Kendrick Perkins is now questioning how teams value Durant regarding a potential trade.

"So with that being said, I'm starting to wonder like how a team is valuing KD. Not disrespectfully, but they're reluctant to give up their young stars or young superstars to acquire Kevin Durant. [He] still has four years left on his contract."

Durant's value is something most analysts have struggled to put a finger on.

According to reports, Durant's value may not be what the Brooklyn Nets want it to be to trade him.

The Nets are reportedly realizing that Kevin Durant's value may not be as high as they thought.

Should Durant not receive the trade he requested, it will be interesting to see how the situation plays out.

For now, the Brooklyn Nets and teams around the NBA will need to find potential value where they agree.

