Kevin Durant's last 10 games: Looking at 2x NBA champion's performance in 2023 NBA season

Kevin Durant's last 10 games have helped the Phoenix Suns reach the second round of the NBA playoffs. As he and the team look to tie up the series on their home court in Games 3 & 4, let's take a look at Kevin Durant's last 10 games.

Over the last 10 games of the regular season, as well as the postseason, Durant has once again proven that he's an elite scorer. To kick off the month of April, Durant recorded 35 points, five rebounds and as many assists with two blocks over just 34 minutes.

The performance came against his former team, the OKC Thunder, and saw KD receive quite a few boos from fans who resent him for infamously leaving the team. Two days later, Durant played in his penulimate game of the regular season. He scored 18 points and hauling down five boards in 33 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs.

In his final performance of the regular season, Durant erupted for 29 points in 40 minutes against the Denver Nuggets, while hauling down seven boards. The effort was enough to help the Suns pick up a big win over the Nuggets in KD's final game of the regular season.

How did Kevin Durant perform in the first round of playoffs?

After sitting out the final two games of the regular season, Kevin Durant made his postseason debut for the Phoenix Suns. In Game 1 against the LA Clippers, he recorded 27 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists in 43 minutes. Despite that, and home-court advantage, Durant and the Suns lost Game 1 115-110.

In Game 2, Durant kept the momentum rolling, scoring 25 points en route to a big win that tied the series before heading to LA. In Game 3, he scored 28 points in a 129-124 win to pull ahead in the series as the Clippers missed Kawhi Leonard's presence.

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Five

Following that, Durant erupted for a double-double with 31 points and 11 boards in 44 minutes as the Suns defeated the Clippers 112-100. In Game 5, Durant managed to score 31 points as he sent the LA Clippers packing.

Kevin Durant's last 10 games continued, how has he performed in the playoffs during the second round?

In the second round of the playoffs, the Suns have faced the Denver Nuggets twice so far. Much like Kevin Durant's last 10 games, he's scored at an impressive rate. In Game 1 against Denver, Durant and the Suns were unable to build on the momentum from their end-of-season win.

Despite that, Durant scored 29 points and hauled down 14 boards in just 36 minutes. On the defensive side of things, Durant recorded three blocks, the most he's recorded this postseason. In Game 2 it was more of the same for Durant as he impacted the game on both sides of the floor.

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

On top of his 24-point performance in Game 2 on May 1st, Durant also hauled down eight boards and blocked two shots. Unfortunately for KD and the Suns, they ended up going down in the series 2-0.

Friday night, the Suns will face the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 on their home court, where they hope to pick up a much-needed win. Although he has had moments where he's struggled, Kevin Durant's last 10 games have been efficient and dominant.

