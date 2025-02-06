Kevin Durant's manager drops bombshell claim about Suns star's availability for LeBron James' partner-led rival league

Besides being mentioned in several trade rumors the past week, Kevin Durant is now linked with a different competition outside the NBA. The Phoenix Suns star could be headed to the new league Maverick Carter, LeBron James' friend and business partner, is planning to build. The new international basketball league will try to compete directly with the NBA.

Durant's manager Rich Kleiman joined CNBC to talk about this new competition, admitting that his client would be open to playing in it. After doubting about his response, Kleiman said:

"Yes, potentially, actually. If there was an opportunity for Kevin to extend his NBA career and wanted to be somewhere else. He loves playing basketball and if the economics makes sense and the opportunity makes sense. I think that the guys that are putting this together, they're the right people to do this."

Kevin Durant is 35 but still going strong, making the Suns a competitive team, although his tenure with the squad could be done soon.

Maverick Carter was enlisted as an adviser by a group of investors looking to raise $5 billion to create this international basketball league in the middle of January. The project will look to form a league with six men's teams and six women's teams playing around the world.

It will be interesting to see whether Kevin Durant is appealed by this idea and eventually joins the competition. Meanwhile, he appears to be set to keep playing with the Suns, as changes aren't expected for the Arizonian franchise ahead of the trade deadline.

NBA insider explains Phoenix Suns situation after Kevin Durant sat out against OKC Thunder

Kevin Durant was mentioned in multiple trade rumors ahead of Thursday, Feb. 6 when the trade deadline strikes. NBA insider Chris Haynes shared the latest on this situation on Wednesday after Durant was ruled out for a duel against the OKC Thunder.

"Multiple obstacles in the way to make a drastic change at the deadline, Phoenix Suns were always prepared to venture into second half of season with the core roster in place. With futures no longer in doubt for time being, the internal hope is improved play.”

After being traded by the Brooklyn Nets in 2023, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns looked like potential title candidates, but they haven't been able to unlock that potential. Not even the addition of Bradley Beal could help them and no addition is coming via trade.

