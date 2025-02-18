Kevin Durant’s mom makes surprising revelation about Suns superstar’s unknown skills

This past weekend, Kevin Durant helped lead Team OGs to a win in the NBA All-Star Game tournament. On hand for the big night was the future Hall of Famer's mother, Wanda. During a backstage interview with TV personality Demetria Obilor, Durant's mother gave fans unique information about the two-time NBA champion.

While Durant has made himself incredibly accessible to fans and critics on social media over the years, going back and forth with stans and trolls alike, he's never touched on his bathroom cleaning skills.

However, during the All-Star Weekend, Wanda participated in a video where Obilor asked NBA mothers for one piece of information that people don't know about their sons. Durant's mom surprisingly said that her son knows how to clean a bathroom, and from the sounds of things, the 15-time All-Star probably won't be too happy with his mother's big revelation:

"The one thing that people don't know about Kevin is that Kevin could clean a bathroom. Like, he would probably be like, 'Mom!' ... Well, Mama told it."

Other NBA mothers shared funny tidbits, such as Jalen Brunson's mom, who said her son could dance. On the other hand, Malik Beasley's mother shared that her son loves acting.

"Cancel All-Star weekend," - Kevin Durant reacts to the latest criticism surrounding All-Star Weekend

While All-Star Weekend provided plenty of entertaining off-court content, such as the video of NBA mothers talking about their sons, it also had memorable on-court moments.

The Rising Stars tournament, for example, saw teams play some competitive basketball, with the G League stars earning their way to All-Star Sunday against the league's best. All-Star Saturday included some never-before-seen dunks from Mac McClung, who became the first player to 3-peat as dunk contest champion.

Then, to wrap up the weekend, the All-Star Sunday tournament saw some of the best players in the league battle it out in a series of games more competitive than years past.

However, the presentation of the festivities was heavily criticized, with only 34 minutes of basketball being played over a 2.5-hour broadcast. In addition to on-air debates and discussions about what's wrong with All-Star Weekend, that generated plenty of criticism aimed at the weekend's festivities.

In response, Kevin Durant weighed in on X (formerly Twitter):

"I think it’s more fun to complain about the nba than to actually watch it. Crazy, cancel all star weekend and let’s just give everybody a break since we’re so miserable around this time…"

Durant then followed it up, replying to a fan, adding:

"My point is, fans complain about EVERYTHING. Like nothing is good enough for the fans right now. Only thing they enjoy is playoffs, trade deadline, free agency and when players beef with each other lol."

Of course, the league has not indicated that they could cancel All-Star Weekend, and according to reports, the idea of a 1-on-1 tournament has gained momentum.

