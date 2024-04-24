Kevin Durant's podcast host goes off on LeBron James critic claiming he sought attention during viral moment

Due to the reputation that precedes LeBron James, he is prone to receiving numerous criticisms and nitpicks. Interestingly, "The ETCs with Kevin Durant" podcast host Eddie Gonzalez responded to an NBA fan criticizing the Lakers star for appearing hurt with his finger during last Monday's 101-99 Game 2 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

"'I've never played basketball and jammed my finger,'" Gonzalez posted.

Originally, the fan mocked James for holding his finger after hurting it on a specific play in the first quarter. Interestingly, he is coming from the context that the NBA star is mimicking the moment that Kobe Bryant experienced the same thing and had the finger popped back in by one of the Lakers' trainers back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Eddie Gonzalez mocked the fan back by commenting on his lack of actual basketball experience, especially when it comes to the feeling of a finger getting jammed.

LeBron James' comments about proving the doubters wrong

With everything that LeBron James has accomplished throughout his long and historic NBA career, he wanted to let his doubters and critics know that he remains in top shape by surprising them with things they haven't seen before from him.

"After all this time I'm still proving them wrong! I mean you would think they know by now but you know when it comes to me," James said.

James' tweet was in response to a tweet by X user LeBron History (@bronhistory) that mocked some people who thought that one of the Lakers forward's no-look passes in a regular-season game was not intentional.

The pass was so quick and natural that the four-time NBA champion somehow managed to land in the hands of Anthony Davis for the easy dunk finish. It looked all the more impressive as the pass took place in the middle of a fastbreak after LeBron James caught the ball from Rui Hachimura.

Playing as a 39-year-old athlete in his 21st NBA season is surreal to witness for basketball fans because of how captivating he is at this stage of his career. In 71 games this season, James has averaged 25.7 points (54.0% shooting, including 41.0% from three), 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

