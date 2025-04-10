  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Phoenix Suns
  • Kevin Durant's Suns stuck in limbo as only team missing draft lottery & Play-In in disappointing end to NBA season

Kevin Durant's Suns stuck in limbo as only team missing draft lottery & Play-In in disappointing end to NBA season

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 10, 2025 18:51 GMT
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Phoenix Suns stand alone as the only team to miss the play-in tournament and the draft lottery (Image credit: Imagn)

The Phoenix Suns will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020. While the team went into the season with high hopes after Mat Ishbia proclaimed that 26 other general managers would trade their entire teams for his roster, things haven't played out the way the franchise had hoped.

Ad

After being mathematically eliminated from the postseason with a loss to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, their eighth straight, Kevin Durant's team stands alone in a unique way.

According to Legion Hoops, 29 of the NBA's 30 teams are either in the playoffs, the play-in tournament or the draft lottery. The Suns, however, don't hold their own first-round pick this year.

Instead, they'll have a pick swap, which will see them receive the least favorable pick between the Cavaliers, Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Given that the team was swept in the first round of the playoffs last year and will miss the playoffs this year, the expectation is that change is on the horizon for Mat Ishbia's team.

While he made it clear that there are no plans to part ways with Devin Booker, the franchise will reportedly work to find a suitable landing spot for Kevin Durant in order to recoup draft assets while maintaining a roster Ishbia hopes will be capable of competing on a night-to-night basis.

Ad

Phoenix Suns could reportedly buy out Bradley Beal's contract

Leading up to the trade deadline in February, it was no secret that Phoenix was attempting to finalize a multi-team deal that would bring Jimmy Butler to The Valley.

One of the biggest hurdles, however, was Bradley Beal's contract, which includes a no-trade clause, making him the only player in the league besides LeBron James to have the clause attached to his contract.

Ad

Heading into the upcoming offseason, the belief has been that Phoenix will look to part ways with Beal; however, according to longtime Suns' radio talk show host John Gambadoro, there's 0% chance Beal returns next season.

Ad

Beal has two more years left on his five-year, $251 million contract, with $53.6 million owed next year and $57.1 million owed the following year if he exercises his 2026-27 player option.

With the offseason right around the corner, only time will tell how things play out.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications