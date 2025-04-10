Kevin Durant's Suns stuck in limbo as only team missing draft lottery & Play-In in disappointing end to NBA season

The Phoenix Suns will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020. While the team went into the season with high hopes after Mat Ishbia proclaimed that 26 other general managers would trade their entire teams for his roster, things haven't played out the way the franchise had hoped.

Ad

After being mathematically eliminated from the postseason with a loss to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, their eighth straight, Kevin Durant's team stands alone in a unique way.

According to Legion Hoops, 29 of the NBA's 30 teams are either in the playoffs, the play-in tournament or the draft lottery. The Suns, however, don't hold their own first-round pick this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instead, they'll have a pick swap, which will see them receive the least favorable pick between the Cavaliers, Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given that the team was swept in the first round of the playoffs last year and will miss the playoffs this year, the expectation is that change is on the horizon for Mat Ishbia's team.

While he made it clear that there are no plans to part ways with Devin Booker, the franchise will reportedly work to find a suitable landing spot for Kevin Durant in order to recoup draft assets while maintaining a roster Ishbia hopes will be capable of competing on a night-to-night basis.

Ad

Phoenix Suns could reportedly buy out Bradley Beal's contract

Leading up to the trade deadline in February, it was no secret that Phoenix was attempting to finalize a multi-team deal that would bring Jimmy Butler to The Valley.

One of the biggest hurdles, however, was Bradley Beal's contract, which includes a no-trade clause, making him the only player in the league besides LeBron James to have the clause attached to his contract.

Ad

Heading into the upcoming offseason, the belief has been that Phoenix will look to part ways with Beal; however, according to longtime Suns' radio talk show host John Gambadoro, there's 0% chance Beal returns next season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Beal has two more years left on his five-year, $251 million contract, with $53.6 million owed next year and $57.1 million owed the following year if he exercises his 2026-27 player option.

With the offseason right around the corner, only time will tell how things play out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More