"Why should they give two damns what Kevin Durant does or doesn’t retract?" - Nick Wright believes the Brooklyn Nets know its untenable to keep a unhappy Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has turned heads this summer after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. A few teams considered the prospect but quickly realized the complication of getting a player of Durant’s caliber. The Boston Celtics are still considering it after the Nets declined their first package that included Jaylen Brown.

Kevin Durant’s 14th NBA season displayed his abilities until the playoffs started. In 55 regular-season games, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. He shot 51.8% from the field. He went on to drop 50 points or more in three of those outings.

A recent report from Zach Lowe suggested that the Nets are waiting for Durant to retract his trade request. The “First Things First” crew reacted to the news, with Nick Wright first highlighting the team’s situation, saying:

“The Nets only have a championship ceiling ... It’s like a paradox. It’s like, if you can go only halfway between two places each step, how do you ever get all the way there? It’s that type of thing.”

The Brooklyn Nets have not achieved the success they hoped for after signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It’s been three seasons without any deep runs in the playoffs. The 2022 playoffs’ humiliation will take some time to heal. However, the Brooklyn Nets can continue entertaining and rejecting offers. Durant will be obligated to honor his contract.

Nick Wright then delved into the Nets’ plan of action, assuming they wanted to keep Kevin Durant, saying:

“Why should they give two damns what Kevin Durant does or doesn’t retract? Except, they know it is not tenable in today’s NBA to have a player of Kevin Durant’s caliber playing for you, who does not want to play for you.”

Are the Boston Celtics the only likely trade destination for Kevin Durant?

The Celtics are the current frontrunners to acquire Durant. Although the offer, including Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a future draft pick, got rejected, analysts believe the Celtics could still land Durant. However, players with more proven growth, like Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, might need to be included apart from Brown.

Nick Wright feels skeptical of such a trade, saying:

“I do not think there is any scenario where they [Nets] are getting Brown, Smart and Robert Williams. I don’t think that’s even on the board, but I think they could get Jaylen, plus one of them and a couple of draft picks.”

The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns seem to have stopped pursuing Durant. The Toronto Raptors continue showing interest. However, a Durant deal will likely require a third team's involvement.

