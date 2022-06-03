“Kevin Durant’s not walking back through that door” - Nick Wright concerned for the Golden State Warriors after their fourth quarter meltdown vs the Celtics

The Golden State Warriors suffered a disappointing defeat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Despite having a healthy 12 point lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Dubs ended up losing 120-108. Their defense crumbled down the stretch.

Nick Wright was not pleased with the team's efforts in the game. The 37-year-old had his hopes set on Steph Curry to get the job done for the Warriors. However, along with making baskets in the fourth quarter, the Celtics were also able to neutralize the danger he brought into the game.

Speaking about the Warriors' disappointing fourth quarter, Nick Wright said on "First Things First" that:

"I think the fourth quarter for Golden State is highly concerning. I think as soon as the Celtics realized Steph Curry was the guy in the number 30 Warriors jersey and stopped guarding him like he was Russell Westbrook, that Steph Curry.

"His effectiveness went from a 100 out of a 100 to a 15 out of a 100 is concerning."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "The 4th quarter for the Warriors is highly concerning. ... To misquote Rick Pitino, Kevin Durant isn't walking back through that door. The Warriors are 1-8 in their last 9 Finals games without KD." — @getnickwright "The 4th quarter for the Warriors is highly concerning. ... To misquote Rick Pitino, Kevin Durant isn't walking back through that door. The Warriors are 1-8 in their last 9 Finals games without KD." — @getnickwright https://t.co/o1mzJTx5FP

Nick Wright was spot on with his analysis of the game. The Celtics were giving Steph Curry a lot of room to make shots in the first quarter. But as they they locked in on him, things got really tough for the two-time MVP.

Heading into Game 2, he will certainly have to find a better way to come out on top against the resolute Celtic defense. Wright also brought into light a stat, which will be a big reason for concern for the Golden State Warriors. Wright said:

"To misquote Rick Pitino, Kevin Durant's not walking back through that door and here's a stat from the great ESPN New York Radio host Ty Butler, that I could not believe, but then I was like 'Oh damn, he is right.'

"The Golden State Warriors are one and eight in their last nine finals game without Kevin Durant. Seems a little relevant, seems like something that is, well, a bit of a 'Let's think about that one.'"

With Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors definitely cake walked their way to two championships. However, it is a known fact that even before he was on the team, the Dubs had won a championship in 2015. Although they are down 0-1 in the series, they have the experience of playing in multiple finals together.

Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala have won championships together. They will look to rally their troops and motivate others to be at their best for the remainder of the series.

What do the Golden State Warriors need to do differently to get the better of the Boston Celtics in Game 2?

2022 NBA Finals - Game 1

The Golden State Warriors got off to a flying start offensively in Game 1 of the finals. However, they were unable to maintain their rhythm in the fourth quarter, and this led to the game slipping away from their hands.

Steph Curry was terrific for them, but as the game progressed, the Celtics began guarding him tighter.

With him not firing, the Golden State Warriors needed someone else to take over the game. However, no one on their team was able to break down the Celtics defense. As good as Draymond Green was defensively, he definitely needs to step up on the scoring end.

The 32-year-old shot two for 12 from the field and also failed to make any of the four 3-pointers he attempted. With the Celtics making things tougher for Curry, Green and Klay Thompson need to step up and deliver.

Another area of concern for the Warriors is their defense. They let the Celtics take far too many open shots throughout the night. Jayson Tatum had a lot of space but he was rusty right from the very start. Although he couldn't inflict damage, Al Horford took advantage of all the open looks that he got to shoot.

The 36-year-old drained six 3-pointers, which is a career-high for him in the regular season and the playoffs. The Celtics shot 37.1% from beyond the arc. If the Warriors continue to let them shoot from 3-point range, they will keep making timely baskets as they did in Game 1.

Golden State Warriors @warriors The WIZARDRY of Wardell Stephen Curry II 🪄 The WIZARDRY of Wardell Stephen Curry II 🪄 https://t.co/eLbLFFW0Ex

Coach Steve Kerr will be hoping for an improved performance from his team in Game 2. The Celtics, on the other hand, will be looking to bag another win and solidify their lead in the finals.

