Kevin Durant has savage response to fan who questioned controversial foul reversal on Lauri Markannen: "Guess we’ll never know"

Kevin Durant isn't the one to hold himself back from a little back-and-forth on Twitter. The Phoenix Suns star has had some top NBA Twitter moments already, making his feed a must-watch for all fans. Durant came up with another savage response to a critic early on Monday.

A Jazz beat writer named Andy Larsen questioned the controversial call made during the Suns' 140-137 double-OT road win in Utah. Durant was involved in the last shot of the game made by Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen.

KD challenged Markkanen on the corner 3-point attempt. It was initially called in favor of the latter but overturned after Suns' coach Frank Vogel challenged it. A fan claimed the outcome would've been different had the two players swapped their involvement during this possession. Durant issued a hilarious response to it, saying:

"I guess we'll never know"

For fans who don't know, KD was imitating rapper Kanye West's popular one-liner after he won the Grammies.

Kevin Durant drops 39 against the Utah Jazz in controversial ending

The Phoenix Suns' gutsy win over the Utah Jazz saw exceptional performances from multiple players. Kevin Durant was among those, as he dropped 39 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. He also had two blocks and steals apiece. Durant shot an impressive 14-of-27, including four-of-nine from 3-point range, to give the Suns their seventh win.

The second block appeared to be the one on the last play, which was initially deemed a foul by the refs before Frank Vogel challenged it. Some felt Durant hit Markkanen's arm, while others saw it as a clean block. The contact was marginal, making this a tough decision for the referees.

However, it came down to replays showing that Durant got the ball first, which made the officials overturn the call. KD blasted the questions surrounding that play after the game, saying it shouldn't have been called a foul in the first place, but understands that it was too quick to judge the play.

"It was ridiculous to even call that. I knew I blocked the shot and I knew I didn't touch him at all," Durant told the Associated Press after the game (via KSL.com). "But that's just how the game is. It was a quick play for (the official), so I'm sure she wanted to review it and get the right call."

Markkanen would've headed to the FT line if the call remained in his favor. He would've had a solid chance to send the game into triple overtime. He was in good rhythm all game. He had 38 points on 55.6% shooting. However, the Finland star had missed three of his nine free throws until then. Markkanen also had 17 rebounds.