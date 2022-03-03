Kevin Durant says he doesn’t look at himself as a ‘saviour’ for the Brooklyn Nets: “I just try go out there and help”

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and his eagerly anticipated return to action for the Nets has been one of the talking points in NBA circles.

Speaking on his highly awaited return against the Miami Heat, The Slim Reaper spoke about his importance to the team and how at the end of the day it is still a team game. Durant said:

"I don't look at myself as that, as a savior. But I know what I can do and how much I can help this team and what we're missing as a group, but I'm not trying to go out there and win a game by myself tonight or make it all about me. I just try to go out there and help."

The Nets have struggled immensely since KD went down with a knee injury against the New Orleans Pelicans, after which the franchise lost 16 of their 21 games without his services. This period was also coupled with Kyrie Irving being unavailable for home games due to the Covid-19 vaccination mandate in the borough of Brooklyn.

How important is Kevin Durant to the Nets?

KD in action against the Milwaukee Bucks

Widely considered to be the best player in the game right now, Kevin Durant had an incredible season for the Nets before he was sidelined. Durant's injury came at the worst possible time as the Nets gathered steam, especially with Kyrie Irving's timely return to the lineup. That would have helped the team as they tried to re-establish chemistry on the court.

Durant is currently averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting the ball higher than 37% from beyond the arc and 52% from the field. He has recorded two triple-doubles this season and 11 double-doubles. The sheer fact that this is the least efficient he has shot from the perimeter over the last decade barring the 2018-19 season is a testament to Durant's marksmanship.

Stats By STATS @StatsBySTATS Kevin Durant of the @BrooklynNets is the first forward or center to have a 50-point game followed by a triple-double since Wilt Chamberlain did so on March 18 & 19, 1968. Kevin Durant of the @BrooklynNets is the first forward or center to have a 50-point game followed by a triple-double since Wilt Chamberlain did so on March 18 & 19, 1968.

Durant held the fort for the Brooklyn-based franchise without the service of Irving and James Harden, who had fitness issues early on in the season. On top of all that, Durant suffered a catastrophic Achilles injury during the 2019 NBA Finals, which saw him be sidelined for more than a year.

The Slim Reaper will have to carry the majority of the scoring burden on this team moving forward, especially with Ben Simmons and his hesitancy to shoot the ball as his teammate. Doubts over Irving's availability are also a big question mark that will only add to Durant's workload.

So, at the end of the day, without Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets have almost no shot at winning the championship this season, which makes him very important to the side's success.

