“This is the man’s livelihood, this is much bigger than me” - Kevin Durant says he has no involvement in Kyrie Irving’s decision making this off season, says the friendship will always remain intact

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets were unable to reach an agreement about Irving's future with the franchise. Irving is now possibly on his way out with the LA Lakers, New York Knicks and LA Clippers showing interest in acquiring him.

The seven-time All-Star missed most of the season due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. His decision saw the Nets exclude him from their roster for the season as he was ineligible to play in home games and certain away games.

With the Mayor of New York lifting the vaccination mandate, Irving returned to the court and featured in 29 regular season games. He then played in all four of their playoff games.

Reports made by Shams Charania suggested that Kevin Durant is reconsidering his future with the Nets because of Irving’s potential exit. This development could stir the waters for the Nets, as losing KD would be a big blow.

Asked about his involvement with Kyrie Irving’s decision, Durant said he has no involvement at all. He stated that it is much bigger than him, as it is another man's livelihood. Durant believes that free-agency is one of the most important times in a player's career and decisions can't be swayed by anyone else.

"There's no involvement at all. I can't be involved," Durant said. "This is this man's livelihood. This is much bigger than me. Being a free agent is one of the most important times in your career. That can't be swayed by anybody else. I just kind of let things play out and see what happens."

Could Kyrie Irving join LeBron James and the LA Lakers?

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics shake hands.

The LA Lakers are reportedly one of the parties interested in acquiring the Nets guard. The Lakers are currently going through a rebuild with the recruitment of a new coach, Darvin Ham.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help. ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help.

The team could do with an infusion of Irving’s talent to increase their chances of contending for the 2023 title.

A franchise with a lineup consisting of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Irving seems almost fictional. A team with this much talent is often only seen in All-Star games. But considering the circumstances, Los Angeles could be Irving's next destination.

