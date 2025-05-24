Kevin Durant shares wholesome moment with Valkyries guard Julie Vanloo in repeat of Olympics link-up

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has free time on his hands, with the Suns not making it to the postseason. He attended the Golden State Valkyries road game against the LA Sparks on Friday night and shared a moment with Valkyries' Belgian guard Julie Vanloo.

Kevin Durant and Julie Vanloo were seen courtside having a chat and hugging after the game.

Julie Vanloo had met Durant before Friday night's encounter at Crypto.com Arena. They previously met during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she approached Durant and asked for a photo with him.

“I’m your biggest fan! I’m telling you. … I can’t believe this! Oh my God! — I’m your biggest fan. I’m from Belgium. I’m a basketball player too!,” Julie Vanloo said.

The Valkyries are now 2-1 in their debut WNBA season. They beat the Sparks 82-73, with Vanloo not having her best game, recording just two assists.

Guard Carla Leite led the Valkyries with 19 points, two rebounds and three assists, while Janelle Salaun added 18 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

Kevin Durant lists the WNBA team he's rooting for this season

Kevin Durant is keeping an eye on four WNBA teams this season. He made it known when he responded to a fan inquiry on X (formerly called Twitter) on May 18.

He listed the Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury, LA Sparks and the Washington Mystics as the teams he wants to watch this season.

"Seattle, Phoenix, sparks and mystics," Durant tweeted.

Durant's support for the Mercury might be down to his present team, the Suns, sharing ownership, Player 15 Group, led by Mat Ishbia.

The two-time champion ended the season with 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He shot 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from beyond the arc in 62 games.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. - Source: Imagn

While his third season with the Suns (36-46) didn't go as planned, he was the recipient of an end-of-the-season award. Durant won the 2024-25 Magic Johnson award for the player with the best court excellence and media cooperation.

