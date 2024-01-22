Kevin Durant shoes: Which KD 16s is Phoenix Suns star rocking vs Indiana Pacers? (January 21)

The Phoenix Suns recently went up against the Indiana Pacers. Kevin Durant showed up at the Footprint Center rocking a pair of his KD 16s. His shoes matched the colors of the Suns' jersey, but they were a tad bit brighter compared to the apparel.

The KD 16s Durant sported featured the color bright purple and splashes of bright orange and white. During some games away from home, Durant wear the KD 16s but with inverted colors. Against the Pacers, Durant featured the bright orange with hints of bright purple and white.

Kevin Durant shoes: Where to buy KD 16s Suns colorway? Cost and more explored

The KD 16s Kevin Durant wore on Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns featured the team's official colors but in a brighter variant. Unfortunately for KD 16 fans, the pair is a Player-Exclusive variant, which means only players from the Suns squad have access to the special colorway.

The closest fans can get to wearing a pair of KD 16s that are similar to the Suns colorway is by purchasing the "B.A.D" or "Pathway Royalties" colorways, which are both priced at $160 retail.

Keep in mind that these two colorways are special variants of the pair, which is why their prices are slightly higher. Regular colorways go for at least $150 in Nike stores and all other retail shops.

Looking at all editions of Kevin Durant's KD 16s

Thirteen official colorways have launched for the KD 16s. There's one pending colorway that could be released during the NBA All-Star break in February. On that note, let's take a look at all the colorways in circulation.

NY vs NY

NY vs NY shoes

The Nike KD 16 NRG 'NY vs. NY' commemorates the annual summer basketball tournament hosted in New York City.

Kevin Durant's sixteenth trademark shoe has a maroon mesh upper reinforced with tonal nubuck overlays and contrasting gold accents. A jeweled tongue tag has the NY vs. NY insignia, while an 'Easy' badge in metallic gold adorns the heel.

Oversized TPU support wings extend to a color-matched midsole, which is supported by a cream-colored rubber outsole.

Emotional pathways

Emotional Pathways

The top, which combines purple and royal blue, is decorated with aqua details, creating a flow state style for the man with the splashiest pull-up jumper in the game.

This azul rendition made its debut on Kevin Durant's feet during the 2023 NBA playoffs. While fans have been waiting months for this makeup to be released, the "Emotional Pathway" KD 16 has been a regular in Durant's offseason rotation.

Pathway Royalties

Pathway Royalties

The "Pathway Royalties" first appeared in the 2023 NBA Playoffs and was the first of its kind to be released in retail shops during the launch of the Nike KD 16s.

A black jacquard upper wraps around the foot for efficiency and warm comfort as it moves silently. Purple explodes off the shoe's sidewall, flowing in a contemporary, useful form for lateral support and an easy-to-identify stance, as shown by the nosebleeds.

Triple Red

Triple Red shoes

The colorway's name speaks for itself. The KD 16 "Triple Red" is a solid red pair of the same shade. Nike is known for releasing colorways of three of the same color in their other signature shoe lines.

The TB Edition

TB Colorways

The Nike KD 16s continue the tradition of having Team Bank colorways made for generic teams. The TB designs to come out are the University Reds, Game Royals, Wolf Greys, Black Whites and White Blacks.

Black Boardroom

Black Boardroom

Nike and Kevin Durant's latest collaboration pays homage to the sharpshooter's media company Boardroom, which he created with Rich Kleiman.

The brand allows KD to branch out from basketball and tackle the commercial side of sports, music and media. Just as the 2023-24 NBA season began, the Nike KD 16 debuted in a "Boardroom" colorway.

Aunt Pearl

Aunt Pearl shoes of Durant

The Nike KD 16 "Aunt Pearl" is the next model in a themed line that honors a significant person from Kevin Durant's early years with affection.

The pink mesh upper is fastened with fuzzy laces and strengthened with a fuchsia synthetic overlay adorned with flowers.

Ms. Wanda

Ms. Wanda shoes

The KD 16 "Ms. Wanda" colorway draws inspiration from Kevin Durant's mother Wanda Durant, as the name implies.

Like the unreleased "Wanda" KD 4 sample from 2012, the makeup on this pair is primarily green, a nod to Wanda's preferred color. The yellow embellishments on the tongue and across the sock liner break up the mostly monotone execution.

The new branding, which showcases Wanda's initials on the left shoe's tongue and Kevin's "KD" mark on the right, is what makes the shoes stand out. A semi-translucent outsole and a mint green midsole complete the ensemble.

B.A.D.

B.A.D. shoes of Durant

Like the Nike KD 15, Kevin Durant's Nike KD 16 B.A.D. version pays tribute to KD's grandmother, Barbara A. Davis, who expired in 2022.

This Nike KD 16 is dressed in a mesh basis that blends light and dark purple hues, with a color scheme that includes Field Purple and Rush Fuchsia. The left tongue bears the moniker "B.A.D.," a tribute to his late grandmother, while the right tongue bears the KD branding.

These are two distinctive design elements. The insoles include additional commemorative characteristics in addition to the B.A.D. abbreviation. The sneaker's primary characteristics are completed with 3M luminous accents, a purple foam midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

