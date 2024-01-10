Kevin Durant shoots down rumors of trade request from Phoenix Suns despite Big 3 turmoil: 'I enjoy the grind'

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns aren't having the year they expected. Over the offseason, the team made some big moves, including parting ways with longtime coach Monty Williams. Although the decision led many to believe that the move was made to hire a coach who was more compatible with Deandre Ayton, that wasn't the case.

The team notably parted ways with Ayton in a multi-team blockbuster trade that saw the Suns land Jusuf Nurkic and Bradley Beal. With a big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, there was plenty of optimism in Phoenix.

Since the start of the season, however, the team has dealt with a multitude of injuries that have prevented the Suns' big three from getting valuable minutes. From minor injuries in the cases of Durant and Booker to lingering back problems for Beal, this season has been frustrating for Suns fans.

Through it all, fans have continued to crack jokes about Kevin Durant and his "next chapter." The joke has been a recurring theme in the NBA for a number of years, with fans continuing to joke about Durant running from the grind and joining superteams.

Despite the team's struggles, Durant has made it clear that he has no plans of requesting a trade out of Phoenix. He spoke to Fox Sports in an interview:

“I don't want to get traded. I'm not frustrated because Brad was injured. I wasn't frustrated because of the role players on the team. That s--- really was ignorant to me, ... I'm not frustrated with the whole situation. I may be frustrated at the moment, at a bad play or a tough stretch. But nah, I enjoy the grind.”

Kevin Durant hits back at Brandon Jennings' comments

The Phoenix Suns (19-18) have continued to struggle this season, posting a 5-5 record in their last ten games while sitting on a two-game skid. Throughout the final stretch of 2023, Kevin Durant's play, and leadership abilities were put under the microscope and scrutinized.

Stephen A. Smith for example criticized Durant on the ESPN Christmas morning show, where he took aim at the former MVP. His comments about the team's lack of cohesiveness were amplified after the Suns dropped a 128-114 loss to the Mavericks.

In Kevin Durant's case, the two-time champ went just 4-11 from the field while turning the ball over six times. While some blamed him for the team's struggles, former NBA player Brandon Jennings aimed the Suns as a whole, saying Durant didn't deserve to be in such a position.

In the previously mentioned Fox Sports interview, Durant responded to Jennings while pointing out that the vet's comments came out of the blue.

"The people that respond to that as if I said something, that's really delusional to me. Brandon Jennings can have his ideas and opinions, but to act like it came from me is the wildest part. I don't talk to this guy. He's got his own opinions on the league, which is fine."

With Durant under contract for two more seasons, unless he were to be traded, he won't be faced with an opportunity to leave the Suns until the 2026 offseason.