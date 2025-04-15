Kevin Durant signals blockbuster offseason exit from Phoenix with shoutout to reporter

Since his name surfaced in rumors at the deadline, there has been endless discourse about Kevin Durant being moved this offseason. Following his latest social media interaction, the superstar forward might have hinted that a change of scenery is coming.

It was another disappointing season for the Phoenix Suns, winning just 36 games and failing to reach the playoffs. They've already begun making major changes, as Mike Budenholzer was removed as head coach. When it comes to the roster, KD is still viewed as the likely candidate to be moved. He is heading into the final year of his contract and would yield the largest return outside of Devin Booker.

In light of all the Kevin Durant trade chatter, one reporter took to social media to give the former MVP his flowers. He not only applauded his work on the floor but touched on his professionalism with the media before and after games.

This heartfelt post garnered a response from Kevin Durant, who returned the warm feelings. His wording in his comment also has many believing that his time with the Suns could be coming to an end this summer.

"Great working with u brother and I appreciate the kind words," Durant wrote.

Though in his late 30s, Durant is still a high-level talent capable of helping a team compete for a championship. At the age of 36, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 52/43/89 shooting splits.

Still in the early stages of the offseason, the Suns have not officially come out and said they plan on moving Durant. That said, in the event he's made available, countless teams are sure to be lining up with offers.

