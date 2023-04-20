Kevin Durant speaks on the impact of being on multiple superteams, says it prepared him to play with versatile players

Kevin Durant recently spoke about the effect that playing for superteams has had on his NBA career.

Durant has embraced the concept of superteams. He has been part of some of the strongest lineups in the league's history, moving from one franchise to another in search of championships.

Durant won two titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, but has failed to lead his team to deep playoff runs since. While the player has claimed many times that simply playing basketball brings him joy, there is little doubt that he wants to add to his trophy cabinet.

Regardless, the way his career has gone has allowed Kevin Durant to play alongside some of the true greats of the modern NBA. This includes Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the Phoenix Suns superstars that he now calls his teammates.

Speaking to Mark Medina, Durant spoke about how playing with this caliber of players has affected his career:

“Playing with guys like Steph and Klay and Russ and Kyrie and James, all of that stuff has prepared me to play with guys that can do multiple things out on the floor. But the common denominator is all of those guys are efficient players.”

Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns the favorites for NBA title?

The addition of Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns instantly put them in contention for the title. The Suns reportedly offered Chris Paul in a trade for Kyrie Irving, who eventually wound up at the Dallas Mavericks.

Regardless, with Durant alongside Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, the Suns are a hard team to beat despite a lack of depth on the bench.

This combination of superstars is comparable to Durant's move to Golden State eight years ago. However, the trade stripped the Suns of their 3-and-D wing options, and has left quite a bit of load on the starters. Additionally, the way they have gone about their acquisitions means that there are plenty of resources to use to improve the roster in the coming offseason.

If the Phoenix Suns can hold on to their young stars and Kevin Durant, they could potentially have a title-challenging team for many years. Of course, they will be looking to get past the LA Clippers for the time being.

