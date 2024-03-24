Kevin Durant Stats Tonight: 14x All-Star dominates in win vs San Antonio Spurs (March 23)

The Phoneix Suns avoided a season series sweep against San Antonio Spurs, with a 131-106 win on Saturday night, spearheaded by Kevin Durant.

Devin Booker tallied 32 points before taking a seat for the fourth quarter, propelling the Suns to a commanding victory over the Spurs, maintaining their lead throughout the game.

Victor Wembanyama contributed 13 points, along with five rebounds, four assists, and a blocked shot, during 21 minutes of play. However, despite his efforts, San Antonio slumped to its third consecutive loss and eighth in 10 games. Keldon Johnson chipped in with 14 points, albeit in a losing cause.

Phoenix shot an impressive 59.6% as they clinched their eighth consecutive victory in San Antonio. The Suns' winning streak has propelled them to a season-high 13 games above .500, marking a significant improvement.

This surge arrives at a crucial juncture, with Phoenix (42-29) holding a slim half-game lead over Dallas (41-29) for the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Phoenix is set for a rematch against San Antonio on Monday, marking the conclusion of the Spurs' season-high eight-game homestand. Unfortunately for San Antonio, they've managed only a single victory during this extended home stretch.

Kevin Durant points tonight vs San Antonio Spurs

Kevin Durant had a stellar performance from the get-go and was anticipated to have a big night, provided their urgency for playoff positioning.

The 14-time All-Star scored 25 points, four rebounds and four assists with three steals on 12-of-16 shooting, including 1-of-2 from the 3-point line without attempting a single free-throw and boasting a +31 net rating for the game.

Coming to the matchup, KD's player props were set at over/under 23.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists, with all of them favoring him to go over.

However, due to the blowout nature of the game, Durant logged just 31 minutes, five minutes less than his last five games and six minutes less than his averages on the road.

Kevin Durant went under in rebounds. However, if he had remained in the game, he might hav esecured another rebound to match the over, matching the over prop, like he did in points and assists.