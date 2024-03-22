Kevin Durant Stats Tonight: 14x All-Star endured abysmal shooting night in win vs Hawks (March 21)

Kevin Durant had another poor night shooting the ball on Thursday night in the Phoenix Suns' 128-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Durant has been struggling the past week, with three sub-part performances in his last four games. The Suns are lucky that they are 3-1 during KD's struggles.

The former MVP finished with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and three blocks against Atlanta. He went 5-for-15 from the field, including 2-for-8 from beyond the arc. However, he was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

In his last four games, Durant is averaging 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks. He's shooting 41.4% from the floor and a disappointing 26.1% from threes. He's perfect from the charity stripe, going 11-for-11 in that span.

Stats vs. Atlanta Hawks PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Kevin Durant 19 4 2 0 3 5

Kevin Durant prop bet results

Kevin Durant has an over/under of 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists heading into Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. He was favored to go over his points and rebounds props and to go under his assists prop. He was averaging 29.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in his career vs. Atlanta.

Durant ruined a lot of parlays since he did not go over his points and rebounds, but won some for going under his assists prop. However, not many bettors probably looked at his assists prop since he's known for scoring.

Nevertheless, it's a struggle for bettors at the moment to put Durant in their parlays or even place a small amount for his prop bets. He's in a weird situation right now wherein he's not needed to score a lot to get wins. But despite all of this, KD would eventually get out of his slump and make people some money.

Suns climb up the standings after win vs. Hawks

The Phoenix Suns move up the West standings with their win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Phoenix Suns improved to 41-29 with their win against the Atlanta Hawks. The Suns are now seventh in the Western Conference standings. They are still behind the Dallas Mavericks due to losing the tie-breaker and are now 0.5 games ahead of the Sacramento Kings.

It helped that the Kings lost to the Washington Wizards earlier in the night to help both the Mavs and Suns. However, Phoenix will have their hands full in the next five games, all of which are on the road, in what might be the most important road trip of the season.

