  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Kevin Durant stats tonight: How did star forward fare in Rockets debut? (Oct. 8) | 2025 NBA preseason

Kevin Durant stats tonight: How did star forward fare in Rockets debut? (Oct. 8) | 2025 NBA preseason

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 09, 2025 01:12 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Preseason-Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn

Kevin Durant appeared in his first game as a member of the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The Rockets faced the Utah Jazz in a preseason game on Wednesday at Toyota Center in Houston.

Ad

Durant, who the Rockets acquired in a blockbuster trade this offseason, sat out the 122-113 preseason opener win against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Forward Tari Eason was inserted into the starting lineup in place of the two-time NBA champion.

Fans got a first look at Durant in a Rockets jersey on Wednesday. He started the game alongside Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr.

Durant played eight minutes in the opening quarter and had two points and a rebound on 1-for-4 shooting. The Jazz led 25-23 after the first 12 minutes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the second quarter, Durant added six points to his total. He played 15 minutes in the first half. Houston outscored Utah 44-36 in the second quarter to take a 67-61 lead into the halftime break.

Kevin Durant's stats tonight

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant8100013-60-12-23

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications