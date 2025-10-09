Kevin Durant stats tonight: How did star forward fare in Rockets debut? (Oct. 8) | 2025 NBA preseason

Kevin Durant appeared in his first game as a member of the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The Rockets faced the Utah Jazz in a preseason game on Wednesday at Toyota Center in Houston.
Durant, who the Rockets acquired in a blockbuster trade this offseason, sat out the 122-113 preseason opener win against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Forward Tari Eason was inserted into the starting lineup in place of the two-time NBA champion.
Fans got a first look at Durant in a Rockets jersey on Wednesday. He started the game alongside Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr.
Durant played eight minutes in the opening quarter and had two points and a rebound on 1-for-4 shooting. The Jazz led 25-23 after the first 12 minutes.
In the second quarter, Durant added six points to his total. He played 15 minutes in the first half. Houston outscored Utah 44-36 in the second quarter to take a 67-61 lead into the halftime break.
Kevin Durant's stats tonight
