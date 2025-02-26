Kevin Durant Stats Tonight: How did Suns superstar fare against the Grizzlies? (Feb. 25)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 26, 2025 02:12 GMT
Kevin Durant Stats Tonight (Feb. 25). (Photo: IMAGN)
Kevin Durant Stats Tonight (Feb. 25). (Photo: IMAGN)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are on a downhill trajectory with less than two months left in the regular season. Durant is still playing at a high level, but the Suns are barely showing any signs of chemistry that would propel them back into playoff contention.

Ad

The Suns visited the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night for the final game of their five-city road trip. They were 1-3 entering the contest and were losers of eight out of their last 10 games.

Durant is averaging 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game this season. He's shooting 53.2% from the field, including 40.1% from beyond the arc, and 82.4% from the free throw line. So how did KD fare tonight against the Grizzlies?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are Kevin Durant's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Kevin Durant1463001018:064-61-25-50
Ad

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी