Kevin Durant Stats Tonight: How did Suns superstar fare against the Grizzlies? (Feb. 25)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are on a downhill trajectory with less than two months left in the regular season. Durant is still playing at a high level, but the Suns are barely showing any signs of chemistry that would propel them back into playoff contention.

The Suns visited the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night for the final game of their five-city road trip. They were 1-3 entering the contest and were losers of eight out of their last 10 games.

Durant is averaging 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game this season. He's shooting 53.2% from the field, including 40.1% from beyond the arc, and 82.4% from the free throw line. So how did KD fare tonight against the Grizzlies?

Here are Kevin Durant's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kevin Durant 14 6 3 0 0 1 0 18:06 4-6 1-2 5-5 0

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

