Kevin Durant still 'rejoices' in 'ruining' LeBron James’ dynasty as he trade barbs with fans

NBA star Kevin Durant is at it again with his social media antics. The former MVP was recently seen engaging with critics after he was accused of ruining a possible dynasty for LeBron James.

Prior to joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016, LeBron and Kyrie Irving led a historic 3-1 comeback on the team in the NBA Finals. With the latter blossoming into a superstar, the duo looked like it was going to run the league for years to come. However, that all changed when Durant soon joined forces with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Years removed from the incident, fans are still posting old clips from the Cleveland Cavaliers teams wondering what could have been. Some even tagged Kevin Durant to further yell at him, which led to some responses from the star forward. He jokingly stated how happy he is to be able to ruin LeBron's chances at a dynasty in Cleveland.

"I rejoice every morning that it didn’t happen"

Fans did not take kindly to Kevin Durant's sarcastic jabs, which led to replies about him being on vacation after failing to reach the playoffs. This didn't stop the Phoenix Suns from continuing to trade jabs, quickly shutting down any "Cancun" jokes that often come when a team is eliminated.

"Cancun is for guys like u. I go on better vacays"

Kevin Durant laughs off comment about abandoning OKC Thunder

Fans continued to rain down on Kevin Durant after his sarcastic remark regarding LeBron's potential dynasty with the Cavs. Eventually, the focus shifted to what he did to the OKC Thunder.

At the time Durant departed for the Warriors in free agency, he was the primary pillar of the Thunder franchise. He had already led them to the NBA Finals on one occasion, falling short against LeBron and the Miami Heat. Led by one of the league's top duos in KD and Russell Westbrook, OKC was a regular threat to contend in the West.

What made the sting of Durant's departure even worse is how things unfolded the previous offseason. The Thunder had a commanding 3-1 lead on the Warriors, which they ended up squandering in seven games. A few months later, the superstar forward was heading to the team that sent him packing.

In the onslaught of comments, fans called Kevin Durant a snake for how he abandoned the Thunder. This was met with another sarcastic reply, as he just laughed off the remark.

"HAAAAA I love that you’ll be mad forever."

With the Suns no longer playing at this point in the year, Durant seems to be enjoying the early days of his offseason poking fun at fans online.

