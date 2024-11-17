Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant reacted with the perfect four-word response to UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones' dominant victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. Jones retained his title with a technical masterclass, nearly shutting out Miocic before knocking him out in Round Three.

Durant, who is an avid fight fan, hailed Jones' greatness on his personal X account (formerly Twitter) after his defense of the UFC heavyweight championship.

"Jonny Jones. The greatest"

Retired NBA star Evan Turner also showed his appreciation for Jon Jones and his family, attributing his excellence to having three world champions in the family.

"3 world champions in the jones family tree. Impressive"

Jon is the middle of three children, with his two brothers, Arthur and Chandler Jones, both being defensive ends who have won the Super Bowl.

After dominating the fight, Jones improved his record to 28-1-1, further cementing his case as UFC GOAT. Fans were relieved to hear that he wouldn't be retiring in the near future but Jones refused to reveal his next opponent when asked by Joe Rogan. He also thanked President-elect Donald Trump, whose signature dance move he copied after knocking out Miocic.

"I know that we have options. I am just going to see what uncle Dana [White] wants. I also want to say a big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight."

On the other hand, 42-year-old Miocic confirmed that this would be his last fight. The two-time champion hung up his gloves in a farewell performance where he looked slow and laborious against Jones, who is five years his junior.

NBA player with combat history believes he could beat Jon Jones

NBA veteran James Johnson, who currently plays for the Indiana Pacers, sparked controversy recently by claiming he could beat Jon Jones on the OGs podcast. The 37-year-old Johnson, a former kickboxer with a 20-0 record, believes he could take down Jones, despite Jones being widely considered the GOAT.

"I've been doing this my whole life. Like, real training would really be for that groundwork. As far as standing up in a fight, I feel like I got an advantage." - James Johnson

Jones responded to Johnson's claim, saying,

"I didn't realize until now, basketball players get CTE as well. This man sounds crazy." Jones also posted on his personal Twitter account.

