Kevin Durant Trade News: Suns set steep price tag to deal 2x NBA champ

The Phoenix Suns are determined to secure a strong return package as they explore trade options for Kevin Durant. Moving the 6-foot-11 forward is one of the franchise's top priorities this summer, and according to multiple reports, the organization has set a steep asking price for any potential deal.

The two-time champion has an expiring $54.7 million contract. The Suns have no intention of keeping him long-term after a disastrous 2024-25 campaign. Evan Sidery of Forbes reported on Thursday via X that Phoenix wants draft capital in return.

The Suns prefer to have draft assets paired with young players. The team would also be open to having two starting-caliber players with a first-round pick. Sidery reported that Phoenix is putting its foot down when it comes to what it wants in return for Durant.

Durant has named his preferred destinations: the San Antonio Spurs, the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets. However, there are teams outside of KD's favored list. The Minnesota Timberwolves are one team that has shown interest in acquiring the All-Star forward.

However, the offers received so far haven't impressed the Suns. NBA insider John Gambadoro hinted last week that KD will get traded before the NBA Finals end. With Game 6 between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder set for Thursday, no deal has been announced yet.

An NBA insider thinks the Miami Heat will acquire Kevin Durant

Other organizations have been skeptical of trading for Kevin Durant. With his age and injury history, there are questions about how he can be reliable in the future. Last season, KD appeared in 62 games and was one of the best scorers for Phoenix.

Durant averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists on 52.7 percent shooting. He was one of the more reliable players for the Suns when healthy.

NBA insider Jake Fischer predicts that the Miami Heat could ultimately land the 15-time All-Star. Fischer said that while Miami isn't the leading candidate to land Durant, they have the pieces and assets to strike a deal with the Suns.

"That's my best educated guess, as to what the outcome is going to be for Kevin Durant," Fischer said. "I think Miami still has pieces and the willingness and are a team that KD would want to go to that could ultimately rule out and win this landscape and the sweepstakes for Durant."

Acquiring Kevin Durant makes a team an immediate title contender. However, he's 36 and giving up a lot of assets for a short-term success isn't something other organizations would want to experience.

