Kevin Durant trade rumors: 8-win team favorites to land hometown superstar as shocking odds emerge 

In a shocking turn of events, Kevin Durant is a player whose name has started to pop up in rumors ahead of the NBA trade deadline. With just a few days to go, a shocking team has been named the betting favorite to land the former MVP if he's moved.

Durant, 36, is still playing at an elite level in the later stages of his career. This season for the Phoenix Suns, he is averaging 26.9 points and 4.2 assists on 52/39/82 shooting splits. Currently, no reports have Phoenix showing a willingness to part with Durant. However, if they did decide to part with the star forward, there would surely be a large market.

On Tuesday afternoon, betting odds hit social media regarding which team is the most likely to land Durant in a trade. In a shocking turn of events, the Washington Wizards are the favorites at +325. Other top teams include the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat, and the LA Lakers.

The Wizards would be an interesting landing spot for Durant, considering they aren't close to being a contender. They hold the NBA's worst record at 8-41 and are the only team with single-digit wins.

Washington is likely the favorite due to Durant's connections to the area. Having grown up there, it would allow him to finish his career with his hometown team.

Golden State Warriors are eyeing a reunion with Kevin Durant

As mentioned above, if the Phoenix Suns did make Kevin Durant available, multiple teams would be lining up to make offers. With the trade deadline roughly 48 hours away, one of his former teams is interested in a reunion.

Over the past year, the Golden State Warriors have been eager to land a high-caliber player to put alongside its superstar, Steph Curry. They've reportedly pursued countless players, including Paul George, Lauri Markkanen, and LeBron James. According to NBA insider Chris Mannix, Durant is also a player they covet.

During his first run with the franchise, Durant helped deliver the Warriors a pair of championships. With him and Curry still playing at a high level, the two stars likely could get Golden State back in the title hunt if they reunited.

Regarding a trade, the Warriors are an interesting partner for Phoenix. After making a pair of blockbuster deals for Durant and Bradley Beal, their asset pool is almost nonexistent. Golden State could offer multiple draft picks and players who could help the Suns now and moving forward. Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga are two enticing names who could seamlessly fit alongside Devin Booker moving long-term.

A Durant return to Golden State seems unlikely, but anything is possible in the NBA after what happened last weekend.

