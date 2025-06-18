Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Brian Windhorst urges Rockets to stall their offer in hope of Kawhi Leonard-esque resolution

Even at 36 years old, Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the NBA. He could drastically move the needle of the team that lands him ahead of next season.
His days with the Phoenix Suns are likely all but over, and they almost traded him at the deadline in February. Given their financial constraints and recent shortcomings, they might have no other choice but to move on from him.
NBA insider Brian Windhorst doesn't think any team keeping tabs on Durant should give up a lot for him. He believes they should stay put, play the waiting game and hope the Suns bite the bait.
“If you’re Houston, who’s shown some interest (in Durant) but hasn’t been willing to put together an offer that seems to compel Phoenix, I’m not increasing my offer at all," Windhorst said on Tuesday, via ESPN Cleveland Radio."
"This is what happened to Toronto: When they got Kawhi (Leonard), they were just the last team standing. If I’m Houston or Miami, I’m like ‘OK, I’ll sit here and wait with the offer I’m holding.”
The Houston Rockets are reportedly interested in Durant, but they've deemed their young core players untouchable. They have the draft capital to land him, though.
Meanwhile, the Miami Heat may not have as many enticing assets as the Rockets. However, they're one of Durant's three preferred destinations, acording to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Spurs aren't aggressively pursuing Kevin Durant
Shams Charania also listed the San Antonio Spurs as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant, and he thinks he's going to end up there.
While the Spurs have expressed a level of interest in the two-time NBA champion, they're reportedly not going to give up valuable assets or young stars.
"I think they're really going to be stocking their assets for potentially a bigger move, bigger player, someone that may fit their timeline," Charania said on Tuesday, via "The Pat McAfee Show." "Would I say that they're among the leaders right now? No, I wouldn't."
San Antonio has two first-round selections in this year's draft, including No. 2. They also have reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, who could sweeten the deal.
However, the Spurs may prefer a long-term approach and build a team around Victor Wembanyama's timeline instead — even if it means missing out on Durant.
