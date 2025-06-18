Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Brian Windhorst urges Rockets to stall their offer in hope of Kawhi Leonard-esque resolution

Even at 36 years old, Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the NBA. He could drastically move the needle of the team that lands him ahead of next season.

Ad

His days with the Phoenix Suns are likely all but over, and they almost traded him at the deadline in February. Given their financial constraints and recent shortcomings, they might have no other choice but to move on from him.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst doesn't think any team keeping tabs on Durant should give up a lot for him. He believes they should stay put, play the waiting game and hope the Suns bite the bait.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“If you’re Houston, who’s shown some interest (in Durant) but hasn’t been willing to put together an offer that seems to compel Phoenix, I’m not increasing my offer at all," Windhorst said on Tuesday, via ESPN Cleveland Radio."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"This is what happened to Toronto: When they got Kawhi (Leonard), they were just the last team standing. If I’m Houston or Miami, I’m like ‘OK, I’ll sit here and wait with the offer I’m holding.”

Ad

The Houston Rockets are reportedly interested in Durant, but they've deemed their young core players untouchable. They have the draft capital to land him, though.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat may not have as many enticing assets as the Rockets. However, they're one of Durant's three preferred destinations, acording to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Spurs aren't aggressively pursuing Kevin Durant

Shams Charania also listed the San Antonio Spurs as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant, and he thinks he's going to end up there.

Ad

While the Spurs have expressed a level of interest in the two-time NBA champion, they're reportedly not going to give up valuable assets or young stars.

"I think they're really going to be stocking their assets for potentially a bigger move, bigger player, someone that may fit their timeline," Charania said on Tuesday, via "The Pat McAfee Show." "Would I say that they're among the leaders right now? No, I wouldn't."

Ad

San Antonio has two first-round selections in this year's draft, including No. 2. They also have reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, who could sweeten the deal.

However, the Spurs may prefer a long-term approach and build a team around Victor Wembanyama's timeline instead — even if it means missing out on Durant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More