  • Kevin Durant trade rumors: NBA insider rules out Western Conference contender as landing spot for 2x champ 

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 18, 2025 02:00 GMT
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Kevin Durant's trade to the Houston Rockets is unlikely. Stein wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the Rockets wouldn't target the 2x NBA champion as he was not on the same timeline as the team's young and potential-filled core.

Stein wrote:

"All season long on @TheSteinLine , we’ve been reporting that the Rockets' next significant trade would not happen in-season (as proved true) and is unlikely to target Kevin Durant because the future Hall of Famer is not on the same timeline as Houston's promising young core."

Durant's trade has been one of the headline generators this season, with the veteran forward linked to the Rockets and the fact that there was "mutual interest" between the two. The Phoenix Suns ended the season with a forgettabke 36-46 recordm missed the playoffs.

They wasted no time in making the next move as they fired head coach Mike Budenholzer after just one year of his hire. Kevin Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game during the 2024-25 season.

