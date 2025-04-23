Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Spurs near the top in sweepstakes to land co-star for Victor Wembanyama 

With the Phoenix Suns' season over, all signs are pointing to Kevin Durant and the team parting ways. While it's unclear where he will go, reports have suggested that Suns owner Mat Ishbia will work with Durant to find a suitable landing spot for him.

According to The Stein Line, the San Antonio Spurs are in the mix heading into this summer.

Alongside the New York Knicks and Miami Heat, who have frequently been mentioned as potential destinations for Durant, the report also cited the Minnesota Timberwolves as another potential landing spot for the future Hall of Famer.

The big question is whether the asking price for Durant will be too steep for playoff teams like the Timberwolves and the Knicks, and playoff hopefuls like the Spurs.

To land Durant, Ishbia and Phoenix gave up Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, along with four first-round picks. Any potential trade that would send Durant elsewhere would likely need to include several draft picks and a standout player to help keep the Suns competitive.

As Ishbia previously said, he isn't interested in launching into a full rebuild, and any team trading for Durant will likely have to part ways with more than just draft capital.

Looking at other rumored trade destinations for Kevin Durant heading into the offseason

In the case of the Miami Heat, much like the San Antonio Spurs, the team has continuously been linked to Durant. Before the trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns and Heat made headlines due to reports of a potential Bradley Beal-Jimmy Butler multi-team trade.

While nothing came to fruition, the situation seemingly opened a line of communication between the two teams, which could prove valuable this summer.

Additionally, New York was mentioned by The Stein Line as a potential landing spot for Durant, with the Knicks eager to make the push from perennial playoff challengers to true championship contenders.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are also reportedly interested in acquiring Durant. While an Anthony Edwards-Kevin Durant pairing would be a formidable threat in the West, the big question is whether Minnesota can meet Phoenix's asking price.

