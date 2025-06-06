Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Suns uninterested in Karl-Anthony Towns despite Kentucky ties with Devin Booker

On Thursday, Karl-Anthony Towns joined Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant in the NBA rumor mill. Following the New York Knicks’ exit in the NBA Eastern Conference finals, the big man finds himself in trade speculations. While multiple teams could be interested in Towns, the Suns might not be on the list.
A potential Towns for KD swap might not be on the cards following a report from John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.
In late March, Durant said in the Draymond Green Show that he blocked trade talks between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors. KD wanted to commit to his deal with the Suns and contend for an NBA championship with a healthy roster. Durant’s plan went down the drain when he could not finish the season due to an ankle injury. Phoenix did not even make the play-in tournament.
Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns played well for the New York Knicks, particularly in the playoffs. He averaged 24.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the Eastern Conference finals. After the Knicks dismissed former coach Tom Thibodeau, reports came out that Towns could be next to leave the Big Apple.
Towns played with Devin Booker in Kentucky during the 2014-15 season under John Calipari. Despite the Wildcats' roster loaded with future NBA talents, they lost in the Final Four to Wisconsin. Per John Gambadoro, the Suns aren’t interested in a Towns-Booker reunion in Phoenix.
Knicks reportedly showed interest in Kevin Durant before the February trade deadline
Near the February trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns reportedly wanted to trade for Jimmy Butler using Bradley Beal as a trade chip. Following Beal’s refusal to waive his no-trade clause, the Suns explored sending Kevin Durant to the Bay Area to acquire the former Miami Heat star.
While the Suns-Warriors dominated trade rumors, NBA insider Shams Charania reported another angle in those discussions.
“I will say this, the Knicks there was a mutual exploration with Kevin Durant. At the trade deadline, the Knicks made an offer for Kevin Durant at the NBA trade deadline.”
According to Charania, the Knicks might renew their interest in Durant in the offseason. If they dangle Karl-Anthony Towns as their best asset, the Suns would not take the bait, per Gambadoro’s report.
