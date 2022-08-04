"Kevin is more of a follower than a leader, and for reasons beyond me, he made one huge mistake in his career" - Skip Bayless slams Shaquille O'Neal for his comments on Kevin Durant

Shaquille O'Neal added to the Kevin Durant discussion by commenting on the situation.

O'Neal wasn't particularly fond of Durant's request. On the "Rich Eisen Show," he said:

"When you put a house together, you should live in it … You, as a leader, should make it work. But, you don't want to make it work. I guess, you go buy another house."

Longtime NBA pundit and staunch Durant supporter Skip Bayless, on FOX Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," slammed O'Neal's comments, stating:

"I don't think Kevin put this house together at all. Kevin is more of a follower than a leader, and for reasons beyond me, he made one huge mistake in his career. He followed the wrong 'leader.'

"Because Kyrie was the dominant personality and the force in that 'besties' relationship of theirs, and we saw at the All-Star game as they were standing up the tunnel, and he was talking about the Brooklyn Nets."

Bayless also said Irving affected Durant's decision back in 2019 when many expected him to sign with New York, saying:

"I think Kevin was intrigued about playing for the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, the mecca of basketball in New York City, but at the last second, Kevin said '... I will follow you, Kyrie, to the Nets,' and at the opening press-conference, what did he say? ... He did it because Kyrie wanted to do it."

Durant requested a trade a few hours before the beginning of the free agency moratorium on June 30th.

Do Skip Bayless' comments about Kevin Durant ring true?

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Bayless claims that Durant has been more of a follower than a leader, which contradicts the narrative around KD for most of his career.

Durant was the franchise cornerstone in Oklahoma City, despite having both Russell Westbrook and James Harden as teammates.

Durant led the league in scoring four times while in OKC. His usage rate (an estimation of the team plays used by a player) was ~1% lower than Westbrook's average. However, Durant scored 30% more points per game during his tenure at OKC.

Durant's nonchalant attitude may lead some to conclude that he's not a leader. However, he has unequivocally been the best player on every team he has played for in the NBA.

