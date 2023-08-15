Kevin Garnett expects an MVP season from Anthony Davis: "It's time

Anthony Davis made a significant impact during the off-season, securing a massive 3-year, $186 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. Given his current valuation, NBA legend Kevin Garnett believes that the former Kentucky Wildcat should elevate his game and strive to become the premier player in the league.

While the Los Angeles Lakers managed to reach the NBA Conference Finals, LeBron James remains the team's standout player. With the Lakers investing in both Davis and James facing the inevitability of aging, Garnett urges AD to rise to the challenge and perform at an MVP-caliber level.

"I expect Anthony Davis to be MVP in these next two years or something. Real s***. It's time bro. It's time you can't let Joker come into the league and surpass-- Anthony Davis can do everything they can do. Anthony Davis can do everything Joker can do. He can do everything Embiid can do," said Garnett to former Cetlics teammate Paul Pierce in Showtime Basketball.

Davis managed to play 56 games during the 2022-23 season and was able to provide 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.1 steals. When healthy, AD is a force and his numbers stack up with the league's best big men.

LeBron James is coming in his 21st season in the NBA, the unavoidable march of time looms. Garnett envisions Davis proving his contract's worth by wholeheartedly striving for the MVP honor over the upcoming two years.

"I'm expecting him to be MVP, if not this year, definitely next year straight up. And he is going to have to take the reins of 'yeah, I'm the best player in the league'." said Garnett.

WATCH: Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce talk about the latest in the NBA

Kevin Garnett feels Anthony Davis is not on MVP level because of his inconsistency.

At 30 years old, Anthony Davis is already an 8-time NBA All-Star, four-time NBA first team and an NBA Champion in 2020. Even with those accolades, Davis is seen as a fragile player who gets injured often.

Kevin Garnett feels that Davis is not on the level of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic yet because of his frequent injuries.

"You know where he don't have in his bracket... consistency. He doesn't have what those others and then Embiid didn't have it. He had to play d*** near whole season to get that consistency," said Garnett.

The last time Davis played over 70 games was way back in the 2017-18 season with the New Orleans Pelicans. In his tenure with the Lakers, the most that he played was 62 games and that was in his first year with the team during the 2019-20 season.

